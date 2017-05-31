A2iA & GIACT Partner to Deliver a Customizable & Flexible Mobile Check & ID Capture Solution

Contact

-- A2iA, an award-winning developer of artificial intelligence and machine-learning based software for the worldwide data capture, document processing, and payment systems markets, today announced a partnership with GIACT™ Systems, an industry leader in payment fraud reduction. Under the terms of the agreement, GIACT has integrated a2ia Mobility™, a client-side mobile toolkit, into its gScan platform to enable the automatic capture, image analysis and offline data extraction from checks and identity documents for applications such as mobile remote deposit capture (mRDC), check cashing, provisioning, disbursements, enrollment and onboarding."Both GIACT and A2iA have long-standing histories in the transactions market, with proven capabilities that bring simplicity to users and confidence to the organizations that deploy them," said Melissa Townsley, co-founder and CEO of GIACT. "Integrating A2iA's offline mobile recognition software further differentiates GIACT's application, increasing straight through-processing and ensuring users have the fastest access to funds and services."gScan is a services platform with a cloud back-end, and is available as a white-labeled API or end-to-end solution for mobile apps, within kiosks or self-service devices, and as a web-service. Once the check and identity data is extracted by A2iA, gScan can then interface with other GIACT services such as those for identity verification and authentication, meeting compliance requirements like CIP, OFAC, FFIEC and KYC.Customizable, scalable and flexible, g-Scan with a2ia Mobility is deployed by some of the world's largest retailers, simplifying the user experience and offering customer intelligence for complete payment confidence.Award-winning with research and development at its core, A2iA, Artificial Intelligence and Image Analysis (www.a2ia.com), is a science and R&D driven software company with deep roots in artificial intelligence, machine learning and neural networks. With simple, easy to use and intuitive toolkits, A2iA delivers add-on features to speed automation, simplify customer engagement and quickly capture all types of printed and handwritten data from documents – whether captured by a desktop scanner or mobile device. By enhancing solutions from systems integrators and independent software vendors, A2iA allows complex and cursive data from all types of documents to become part of a structured database, making it searchable and reportable, with the same level of flexibility as printed or digital data. For more information, visit www.a2ia.com or call +1 917-237-0390 within the Americas, or +33 1 44 42 00 80 within EMEA, India or Asia.GIACT™ is on the forefront of helping companies eliminate payments risk and identity fraud, verify customers, and stay in compliance with KYC requirements. Our technology solutions are currently used by over 1,000 companies, from Fortune 500 companies to sole proprietors and spanning a diverse range of industries that rely on our customer intelligence to provide complete payment confidence and protect their customers. For more information, visit www.giact.com.A2iA CommunicationsMarketing@a2ia.comAmericas: + 1 917.237.0390EMEA, India, APAC: +33 (0)1 44 42 00 80