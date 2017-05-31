News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A2iA & GIACT Partner to Deliver a Customizable & Flexible Mobile Check & ID Capture Solution
"Both GIACT and A2iA have long-standing histories in the transactions market, with proven capabilities that bring simplicity to users and confidence to the organizations that deploy them," said Melissa Townsley, co-founder and CEO of GIACT. "Integrating A2iA's offline mobile recognition software further differentiates GIACT's application, increasing straight through-processing and ensuring users have the fastest access to funds and services."
gScan is a services platform with a cloud back-end, and is available as a white-labeled API or end-to-end solution for mobile apps, within kiosks or self-service devices, and as a web-service. Once the check and identity data is extracted by A2iA, gScan can then interface with other GIACT services such as those for identity verification and authentication, meeting compliance requirements like CIP, OFAC, FFIEC and KYC.
Customizable, scalable and flexible, g-Scan with a2ia Mobility is deployed by some of the world's largest retailers, simplifying the user experience and offering customer intelligence for complete payment confidence.
About A2iA
Award-winning with research and development at its core, A2iA, Artificial Intelligence and Image Analysis (www.a2ia.com)
About GIACT
GIACT™ is on the forefront of helping companies eliminate payments risk and identity fraud, verify customers, and stay in compliance with KYC requirements. Our technology solutions are currently used by over 1,000 companies, from Fortune 500 companies to sole proprietors and spanning a diverse range of industries that rely on our customer intelligence to provide complete payment confidence and protect their customers. For more information, visit www.giact.com.
Media Inquiries:
A2iA Communications
Marketing@a2ia.com
Americas: + 1 917.237.0390
EMEA, India, APAC: +33 (0)1 44 42 00 80
Contact
A2iA Communications
***@a2ia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse