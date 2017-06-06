News By Tag
America Green Solar Announces Christine Madden Promotion!
The company is happy to share Christine's personality through this interview:
America Green Solar: Tell us about yourself
Christine: Originally from Cincinnati. Graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics.
AGS: In 3 words, describe yourself.
Christine:Intellectually curious & passionate.
AGS: Where do you see yourself in five years?
Christine: Professionally, I hope to make a substantial difference in America's Clean Energy Movement. As for personally, I hope to have the chance to travel to all continents so that I am a more culturally aware and appreciative person.
AGS: What do you like best about being at America Green Solar?
Christine: I love coming in every day to an incredible team and working together to advance environmental sustainability in America.
AGS: What do you hope to achieve in your new position?
Christine: I hope to further the success of America Green Solar by building trustworthy, prosperous, and long-lasting partnerships with those who share a similar passion for our planet.
AGS: When it's all over, how do you want to be remembered?
Christine: Someone that others will look to for guidance, professional success, and happiness.
AGS truly believes that the success of its employees contributes to the overall mission of the company, and places the strongest efforts in their training and guidance.
The company is actively looking for new applicants that offer the BEST OF THE BEST to the team, and can rapidly be successful within the business. Applicants that have a passion for environmental sustainability and America's Clean Energy Movement are encouraged to apply - please send all resumes to savetheplanet@
