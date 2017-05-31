 
Pulse of the City News Honors Repeat and First-time Customer Satisfaction Award Winners

Pulse of the City News' most recent customer satisfaction award winners have all earned the award by receiving the highest possible rating of 5 stars.
 
 
LAPEER, Mich. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Pulse of the City News announces its most recent Pulse Customer Satisfaction Award winners, including consecutive-year winners and a first-time recipient.

In affiliation with The Stirling Center for Excellence, Pulse of the City researches building and construction companies to identify those companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience. Pulse's research team accepts public and industry nominations and also scours multiple sources, including online customer reviews, blogs, websites, awards and more to put together a balanced and objective rating for each company. The Customer Satisfaction Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.

Backyard Oasis, Inc. of Tomball, Texas, (backyard-oasis.com) is a four-time Pulse Award winner, earning the highest possible rating of 5 stars each year. The family-owned-and-operated business has been serving the greater Houston area for more than a decade. In addition to premier custom swimming pools, Backyard Oasis designs and builds hot tubs, outdoor kitchens, bars, fire pits and anything else customers can envision to create their dream backyard. Visit the company's Award Page at www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/4413v254y2/Backyard-Oasis/Tomball/TX.

Thumbs Up Construction Services, LLC in Lebanon, Ohio, (thumbsupcs.com) is also a four-time Pulse Award winner. Thumbs Up Construction is an industrial and commercial construction and maintenance company serving greater Cincinnati. Its services range from painting, drywall, demolition, concrete work and landscaping to drainage work, pressure washing, fence repair, property cleanup and more. The company's goal is to provide reliable, superior quality new construction, renovation and maintenance services for customers large and small, building relationships that will last for years to come. Visit its Award Page at www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/34131314w2/Thumbs-Up-Construction-Services-LLC/West-Chester-Twp/OH.

Bolster-DeHart, Inc. of Pittsburgh (bolster-dehart.com) has just received its first Pulse Award in 2017. The HVAC contractor offers a wide variety of energy upgrades, including insulation (spray foam), heating and air conditioning repair and replacement, duct sealing, and more. With more than four decades of experience, Bolster-DeHart takes pride in helping homeowners create more comfortable living spaces. In addition to serving residential clients, the company also handles commercial HVAC work. Visit its Award Page at www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/34x2x27423z2/Bolster-DeHart-HVAC/PITTSBURGH/PA.

What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. By determining an annual rating for companies, there is a stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week, and also avoids succumbing to unfounded negative commentary that may be featured prominently in other rating systems.

Frank Andrews, Founder of The Stirling Center, says, "We are especially happy to find those elite companies that repeatedly maintain top-flight customer satisfaction scores in our research and review systems. They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!"

If you are hiring for a project and wish to verify whether the candidates earned the Pulse Award, search for that information at www.pulseofthecitynews.com/search.php.

About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center

The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the "customer experience" perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.

The Stirling Center provides "customer-first" learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.

Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to http://www.pulseofthecitynews.com.

Contact
Jamie Rawcliffe
***@pulseofthecitynews.com
