Amazing Magic: Starring Randy Masters
Comedy magician Randy Masters, "The Salvador Dali of Magic," brings his monthly unhinged magic show back to Broadway Comedy Club, on Saturday, June 10.
Randy combines comedy magic, mind reading, and audience-involvement into a high-energy show that is appropriate for ages 6 to 106. The hour-long show includes illusions with borrowed rings and bills, billiard balls, ears and eyeballs, hot sauce, dice, escapology, cards, rope, potatoes, and even canned ham. There will be magic for the kids and sleight of hand and mind reading (some call it mentalism) for the adults. We're talking Mind-Blowing Magic here. Magic and gags. Funny and amazing. Did we mention amazing magic?
Broadway Comedy Club is conveniently located on 318 W. 53rd Street in the theater district.
Date of show: June 10, 2017.
Time: Doors open at 12:30 pm. There will be close-up/strolling magic at your table, followed by an hour stand-up comedy magic show from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.
***Please note: there is a two-item food and/or beverage minimum requirement in the Comedy Club.
For tickets to the show, click here:
http://www.ticketweb.com/
About Randy Masters:
Randy recently served as the magic consultant for the TV show "Elementary"
