Travel on Route 66 with USA Rejser

 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- USA Rejser are now offering advice and help for arranging vacations and trips in the U.S. to anyone who is interested in travelling on Route 66.

We offer a series of vacations and roadtrips on Route 66, and have 35 years of experience in arranging these, which has given us a lot of knowledge on the subject, which we are now offering to put to use to advise you in your travels.

For this purpose and specifically for Danish travelers interested in Route 66, we will arrange a series of open phone sessions for asking questions on your travels, and for questions on the travel services offered by USA Rejser to Route 66.

A trip on Route 66 beginning in Chicago and ending in Los Angeles offers a great opportunity for Danish and other European travelers to experience some of the greatest parts of the U.S, and has the potential to be an unforgettable life and travel experience.

More information will be published on the website. In the mean while, do not hesitate to contact USA Rejser on phone or email regarding Route 66.

More information on Route 66 can be read here: http://usarejser.dk/rundrejser/oestkysten/route-66

You can also read more about USA Rejser here: http://usarejser.dk/om-os
Tags:Travel Agencies In Denmark, Route 66, Route 66 Trips
Industry:Travel
Location:Copenhagen - City Of Copenhagen - Denmark
Subject:Services
