CX North America Adds New Booking Acceptance and Border Crossing Features to its Driver Mobile App

Newly Added Features Further Enhance Communication Among Drivers, Dispatchers and Customers

-- CX North America Information Services Inc. (CX North America), a leader in freight collaboration solutions for the transportation industry, announced today new booking acceptance and border crossing features are now available in its CX North America Driver Mobile App (goo.gl/QK2P9e). Integrated with the firm's namesake advanced online platform, the CX North America Driver Mobile App enables drivers to get load information and send real-time location, capacity, future position, automated job status updates and tracking information to partners, controllers and customers with just a tap of the screen. The app's new features further enhance communication, promoting greater visibility and collaboration among all parties.The CX North America Driver Mobile App's new features include:When a load is posted or entered for direct booking, users can now request that drivers confirm they have read and understood the details before allocating the job. Once a driver hits "accept" from the mobile app, the action is dated and time-stamped in the order's history. This will act as a binding confirmation that they have reviewed all the details, protecting all parties involved. This new feature increases the clarity of communication across the supply chain and ensures orders are fulfilled accordingly.Normally, when a driver arrives at an international border crossing, customs and border protection jurisdiction forbids them from making phone calls or sending messages on their mobile device. Oftentimes, this puts the driver out of communication with their dispatchers for several hours, leaving partners and customers "in the dark" about the driver's location and the status of their shipments. The new Border Crossing function in the CX North America Driver Mobile App allows drivers to simply tap the "Arrived at Border" button to notify dispatchers that they have arrived at a border crossing. Once drivers leave the border, they can hit the "Departed Border" button to indicate they have gone through customs and passed the border. Both taps elicit an email notification as well.Lyall Cresswell, president and CEO of CX North America, says, "Effective freight management requires real-time visibility and communication among carriers, drivers, brokers, freight forwarders and third-party logistics providers. We developed these new mobile app features to minimize sources of disconnect and poor communication among these disparate parties and to further promote efficiency in goods transport. Our new Accept/Decline Booking feature ensures driver clarity on order instructions and written acknowledgment of these instructions. Our Border Crossing function eliminates gaps in communication at international borders so that dispatchers are in the loop every step of the way – from acceptance to proof of delivery."Designed by transport professionals for transport professionals, the CX North America Driver Mobile App is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It is free of charge for CX North America subscribers and firms doing business with subscribers. The app is optimized for display on a full range of screens.CX North America Information Services Inc. (CX North America), headquartered in Tecumseh, Ontario, Canada, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transport Exchange Group, a leading provider of technology for the transportation industry and operator of two of the United Kingdom's largest and fastest-growing independent freight exchanges. CX North America brings Transport Exchange Group's proven technology and business model to the North American marketplace to enhance visibility, increase agility, optimize efficiency and improve communication and collaboration for carriers, brokers and 3PLs. We offer users a number of ways to engage with our products and services, depending on the technology they already have in place. For more information, please visit our website at goo.gl/tFYvJY, call 1-888-270-0482 or email us at info@cxnamerica.com. Follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/cxnamerica), Facebook (facebook.com/CXNorthAmerica/), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/cx-north-america-inc)and Google+ (plus.google.com/+Cxnamerica).