June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31

Quality Logo Products Makes Promo Marketing Magazine's 2017 Top 50 Distributors List

 
 
Quality Logo Products Ranks 34th Place
Quality Logo Products Ranks 34th Place
 
AURORA, Ill. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Following a brand new customer website and significant company growth, Chicago-based ecommerce business Quality Logo Products (www.qualitylogoproducts.com) has been credited as a top 50 distributor by Promo Marketing Magazine, climbing three spots higher than last year. This marks the fourth year in a row the promotional products company has achieved this prestigious honor.

For more than a decade, Promo Marketing (http://www.promomarketing.com/) has selected the most successful promotional product distributors of the year. These selections are based on sales volume for the companies and how they compare to others in the industry. Promo Marketing is a valued outlet for helpful product and marketing information, but they also serve as an authority on the entire promo marketplace.

With over 30,000 distributors across the country, making it onto their list is no easy feat. These promo companies are recognized for their significant impact on the industry as a whole. In fact, for the top 50 distributors, "promotional sales totals reached more than $4 billion ($4.6 billion to be exact," (Hannah Abrams, Promo Marketing Magazine). In an industry that accrues an average of 22.9 billion in revenue,* this accounts for 20% of the overall promotional products sales.

Quality Logo Products is proud to be part of such a notable list and owe much credit to their hardworking sales team for continuing to push the company forward.

"At the heart of Quality Logo Products is a culture of passionate, fun, and intelligent people that all want the best for their customers," said President Bret Bonnet, "It's exciting to see our team get rewarded in such a big way."

For almost fifteen years, Quality Logo Products has maintained their customer-first approach through the personable customer service offered by their outstanding service reps. Achieving a spot on Promo Marketing's Top 50 Distributors list wouldn't be possible without the dedication of their hardworking team.

Quality Logo Products would like to express their gratitude to Promo Marketing for this prominent recognition and their continued support of the promotional product industry. It's an honor to be a part of your unique platform!

About Quality Logo Products: Quality Logo Products started as a two-person operation in 2003 and has since grown to a company with over 100 employees and a projected $40 million in revenue. Today, they are one of the top 50 promotional product companies in the United States, having worked with Fortune 100 and 500 businesses around the world.

*Advertising Specialty Institute, published in Promogram Feb. 2, 2017 https://www.asicentral.com/news/newsletters/promogram/feb...
