eSentire Named to 2017 Branham300 Top 250 list
Managed Detection and Response Provider Recognized as a Top Information and Communication Technology Canadian Company
The Branham300 is the definitive listing of Canada's top publicly traded and privately held Information and Communication Technology (ICT) companies, ranked by revenue. The listing strives to raise the profile of the Canadian ICT industry, identify its leaders, as well as illustrate the depth and breadth of innovative technology that is offered by Canadian ICT organizations on a national and international stage.
This year's Branham Top 250 companies set a new revenue record ($105.3 billion), and a 9.6% growth rate (almost double the previous year).
"I am again impressed by the performance of Canada's technology community. The sector has set another revenue record, as measured by our Top 250 ranking of Canadian companies, and the younger companies that comprise our Top 25 Up and Comer list show great promise and will help build our innovation economy," said Wayne Gudbranson, CEO, Branham Group. "The companies that comprise the Branham300 have a lot of reasons to be proud."
"We're honored to be included in this year's Branham 300 listing – to not only be named to the list, but also a top 10 Information and Communication Technology Security Company is a huge accomplishment,"
About eSentire:
eSentire® (http://www.esentire.com) is the largest pure-play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service provider (https://www.esentire.com/
