eSentire Named to 2017 Branham300 Top 250 list

Managed Detection and Response Provider Recognized as a Top Information and Communication Technology Canadian Company

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Cybersecurity

• Canada

• Award Industry:

• Security Location:

• Toronto - Ontario - Canada

Contact

Angela Tuzzo

***@mrb-pr.com Angela Tuzzo

End

--(https://www.esentire.com/), the largest pure-play Managed Detection and Response(MDR) provider (https://www.esentire.com/what-we-do/managed-detection-and-response/), today announced it was named one of the Top 10 Canadian ICT Security Companies (https://www.branham300.com/index.php?year=2017&listing=9) in the 2017 Branham300, ranking #125 on the overall Top 250 Canadian ICT Companies list (https://www.branham300.com/index.php?year=2017&listing=1).The Branham300 is the definitive listing of Canada's top publicly traded and privately held Information and Communication Technology (ICT) companies, ranked by revenue. The listing strives to raise the profile of the Canadian ICT industry, identify its leaders, as well as illustrate the depth and breadth of innovative technology that is offered by Canadian ICT organizations on a national and international stage.This year's Branham Top 250 companies set a new revenue record ($105.3 billion), and a 9.6% growth rate (almost double the previous year)."I am again impressed by the performance of Canada's technology community. The sector has set another revenue record, as measured by our Top 250 ranking of Canadian companies, and the younger companies that comprise our Top 25 Up and Comer list show great promise and will help build our innovation economy," said Wayne Gudbranson, CEO, Branham Group. "The companies that comprise the Branham300 have a lot of reasons to be proud.""We're honored to be included in this year's Branham 300 listing – to not only be named to the list, but also a top 10 Information and Communication Technology Security Company is a huge accomplishment,"said J.Paul Haynes, eSentire CEO. "Our continued commitment to develop and provide innovative security technologies around Managed Detection and Response, along with an incredible team of individuals and their ability to provide exceptional service delivery to our customers, further proves eSentire's acumen and strong business sense among our Canadian counterparts and the security industry overall."eSentire® ( http://www.esentire.com ) is the largest pure-play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service provider ( https://www.esentire.com/ what-we-do/managed- detection-and... ), keeping organizations safe from constantly evolving cyber-attacks that technology alone cannot prevent. Its 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), staffed by elite security analysts, hunts, investigates, and responds in real-time to known and unknown threats before they become business disrupting events. Protecting more than $3 trillion in corporate assets, eSentire absorbs the complexity of cybersecurity, delivering enterprise-grade protection and the ability to comply with growing regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire (http://www.twitter.com/eSentire).