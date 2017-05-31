Realtor.com and United® Real Estate Align for Broker and Agent Success

Realtor.com & United Real Estate
SANTA CLARA, Calif.
- June 6, 2017
- PRLog
-- Realtor.com®
, a leading online real estate destination operated by News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc., announced today a strategic agreement with real estate franchise United® Real Estate to offer a customized solution package for brokers and agents to help optimize performance and generate powerful results.
The relationship with realtor.com®
is the first and only third-party portal alignment for the standout franchise, best known for its innovative 100-percent commission brokerage model. United encourages brokers and agents to invest their marketing spend according to their individual needs, and offers a host of preferred third-party solutions from hand-selected providers who meet its rigorous standards for quality and value.
"We are highly selective when it comes to the relationships we establish on behalf of our agents and brokers," said Peter Giese, president of United Real Estate. "Since launching this program earlier this spring, participating brokers are reporting that their lead-gen system investments with realtor.com®
are really paying off - helping them to recruit, retain and secure more closed transactions. This offering combines solutions we trust with training to help agents incorporate them into their daily practice, and it's generating the results we're all looking for – we couldn't be more pleased."
The solution set includes premium branding and digital advertising, enhanced listing marketing, and lead generation and response services in addition to tailored education and training to help agents and brokers use the tools to most effectively achieve the best outcomes.
"We are extremely excited to be working with United Real Estate to offer the most powerful set of tools available to the marketplace along with the training and support to help their agents and brokers use them to their full potential," said Ray Picard, executive vice president at realtor.com®
. "This is a powerful example of the level of innovation that a franchise can pursue in taking the best of what's available and building an environment in which its agents and brokers can achieve the best outcomes for their business. We are delighted to be collaborating with United, which shares our values for quality, efficiency and effectiveness."
Launched in 2011, United Real Estate is a division of United Real Estate Group, representing more than 2,700 agents across more than 60 locations.
To learn more about professional offerings from realtor.com®
and Move, visit the company online at marketing.realtor.com.
To learn more about United Real Estate's franchise opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com
or call 888-960-0606.About Move, Inc. and realtor.com®
Move, Inc., a subsidiary of News Corp, provides unsurpassed real estate information, tools and professional expertise across a family of websites and mobile experiences for consumers and real estate professionals. The Move network includes realtor.com
® as well as Doorsteps®, Moving.com™ and SeniorHousingNet℠
, and offers a complete solution of software products and services to help real estate professionals serve their clients and grow their business in a digital world.
Realtor.com®
is the trusted resource for home buyers, sellers and dreamers, offering the most comprehensive source of for-sale properties, among competing national sites, and the information, tools and professional expertise to help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. It pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today helps make all things home simple, efficient and enjoyable. Realtor.com®
is operated by Move under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®
.About United Real Estate
United Real Estate (http://www.unitedrealestate.com/)
– a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner"
in the real estate industry in 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential"
in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Stefan Swanepoel Power 200 TRENDS Report, United Real Estate has more than 60 offices and over 2,700 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand and was named to the Inc 5000 fastest growing private companies in 2015 and 2016. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.
Media Contact:
David Siroty
David.Siroty.contractor@
realtor.com
SOURCE realtor.com®