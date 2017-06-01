News By Tag
Schools Don't Need To Spend This Much On Recruitment: Eteach.com Drive Down School Costs
• Single-cost annual licences for unlimited job board advertising could save schools millions • 96% of Eteach.com licence holders renew annually
Paul Howells, Eteach.com founder and ex-teacher himself comments, "We have demonstrably saved many organisations half of their annual recruitment spend and we are determined to offer genuine value for all schools. Staffing schools with quality teachers should not be expensive. If all of the schools in the UK signed up to an annual single-cost licence for their recruitment advertising, we could save the education industry millions."
Eteach.com (http://www.eteachgroup.com/
Paul Howells continues, "Currently, schools in the UK spend at least £250 million annually on recruitment agencies. The Eteach.com (http://www.eteachgroup.com/
"The effect is cumulative too – the more schools advertise online, the more teachers register online and the easier it is for recruiting schools to find and attract the teachers they need without resorting to headhunting agency fees and expensive print advertising."
Eteach.com advertised 65,000 education-specific jobs in 2016, the highest across all education job boards.
Paul Howells continues: "We empower schools to adopt a recruitment approach which is sustainably low cost: we provide them with School Recruiter technology to build a school talent pool; we teach schools how to market the school brand for year-round candidate attraction and offer expert strategies to improve time and cost efficiencies. This need not cost the earth."
Notes to editors
The Eteach annual licence gives schools advertising reach of 1.6 million education professionals and includes Leadership advertising, Application Tracking Software and a Talent Pooling facility within one fixed annual price, promoting time-efficient and cost-effective recruitment practice.
Eteach.com, the UK's leading education recruitment portal, currently has over 1,600,000 members, giving schools access to an unrivalled pool of teaching and leadership talent nationally and internationally.
For more information visit http://www.eteachgroup.com
Media Contact
Press Officer: Katie Newell
01276 674159
knewell@eteach.com
