Schools Don't Need To Spend This Much On Recruitment: Eteach.com Drive Down School Costs

• Single-cost annual licences for unlimited job board advertising could save schools millions • 96% of Eteach.com licence holders renew annually
 
 
CAMBERLEY, England - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- End of year figures from Eteach.com (http://www.eteachgroup.com/job-board/) show that 96% of their licence holders have renewed their contracts with the UK's teacher-led education recruitment specialists. Eteach has driven down the cost of schools' recruitment advertising during 2016-2017 school year and has committed to continue to help schools chip away at their £3bn budget shortfall.

Paul Howells, Eteach.com founder and ex-teacher himself comments, "We have demonstrably saved many organisations half of their annual recruitment spend and we are determined to offer genuine value for all schools. Staffing schools with quality teachers should not be expensive. If all of the schools in the UK signed up to an annual single-cost licence for their recruitment advertising, we could save the education industry millions."

Eteach.com (http://www.eteachgroup.com/job-board/) has always pledged to offer fair and sustainable advertising licence prices to schools for all staff vacancies including leadership roles.

Paul Howells continues, "Currently, schools in the UK spend at least £250 million annually on recruitment agencies. The Eteach.com (http://www.eteachgroup.com/job-board/) licence includes advertising for leadership roles – whereas our competitors charge hefty additional fees.

"The effect is cumulative too – the more schools advertise online, the more teachers register online and the easier it is for recruiting schools to find and attract the teachers they need without resorting to headhunting agency fees and expensive print advertising."

Eteach.com advertised 65,000 education-specific jobs in 2016, the highest across all education job boards.

Paul Howells continues: "We empower schools to adopt a recruitment approach which is sustainably low cost: we provide them with School Recruiter technology to build a school talent pool; we teach schools how to market the school brand for year-round candidate attraction and offer expert strategies to improve time and cost efficiencies.  This need not cost the earth."

ENDS

Notes to editors

The Eteach annual licence gives schools advertising reach of 1.6 million education professionals and includes Leadership advertising, Application Tracking Software and a Talent Pooling facility within one fixed annual price, promoting time-efficient and cost-effective recruitment practice.

Eteach.com, the UK's leading education recruitment portal, currently has over 1,600,000 members, giving schools access to an unrivalled pool of teaching and leadership talent nationally and internationally.

For more information visit http://www.eteachgroup.com

Media Contact
Press Officer: Katie Newell
01276 674159
knewell@eteach.com
