Wilmington Residents Can Find Affordable Braces Close to Home

Exeter Orthodontics in Exton, PA, is proud to offer its affordable braces and Invisalign treatments to the Wilmington, DE, area.
 
 
Exton's Exeter Orthodontics is proud to offer braces to Wilmington residents.
WILMINGTON, Del. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Braces are nearby for residents of Wilmington, Delaware. Located only 45 minutes away, Exeter Orthodontics in Exton, Pennsylvania, is proud to offer its affordable braces to the Wilmington area.

Braces for teens and adults can cost close to seven thousand dollars. However, braces from Exeter Orthodontics cost only $3,995. X-rays, adjustments, retainers, emergency visits, and repairs are all included in this low price.

"At Exeter Orthodontics, we believe that no family should be turned away from orthodontic care because of its price," explains Dr. Soraya Mills, board certified orthodontist at Exeter Orthodontics. "We are glad that we can bring affordable braces to the Wilmington area."

In addition to low-priced, high quality braces, Invisalign is also available at Exeter Orthodontics in Exton for only $3,995. Invisalign, which doesn't involve the discomfort that comes with wires or brackets, is a popular alternative to traditional braces.

Wilmington residents are encouraged to escape the high price of city orthodontists and visit Exeter Orthodontics in Exton. They can schedule an appointment by filling out the form at: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/

