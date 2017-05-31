News By Tag
Nason Yeager announces significant victory for client, Florida Department of Transportation
A legal action was filed by the City of West Palm Beach challenging the environmental resource permit issued by the South Florida Water Management District for the State Road 7 Project. On March 31, 2017, following the five day trial, Administrative Law Judge Bram D. E. Canter (the Judge) issued a 52 page Recommended Order which essentially concluded that FDOT met or exceeded all pertinent permit criteria and recommended that the permit be issued. On May 9, 2017, the South Florida Water Management District issued a Final Order affirming the Recommended Order. "The State Road 7 Project has been planned for over 30 years. We are pleased that the Judge recognized the importance of the project, as well as the substantial commitment by the FDOT to eliminate and reduce environmental impacts to the adjacent areas and neighborhoods,"
John J. Fumero, a shareholder with Nason Yeager, has more than 25 years of experience practicing exclusively in the areas of environmental, land use, administrative, and governmental law. Mr. Fumero, formerly General Counsel of the South Florida Water Management District, represents and provides strategic counsel to landowners, developers, industry, agriculture, utilities and local governments throughout Florida. He represents private and public sector clients before local, state and federal agencies and courts. Among other things, he has extensive experience in all aspects of state and federal regulation, enforcement, project development and rulemaking.
Thomas F. Mullin, a shareholder with Nason Yeager, practices exclusively in the areas of environmental, land use, and governmental law, and related litigation. Mr. Mullin counsels clients seeking development and permitting entitlements or those navigating the difficult maze of federal, state and local government regulations. From his days as a civil engineer, Mr. Mullin understands the design aspect of the development and permitting process and applies this technical experience in his legal practice.
Founded in 1960, Nason Yeager has served businesses and individuals by being a law firm focused on problem solving and strategic client representation. Nason Yeager is recognized by Martindale-Hubbell with an AV rating, the highest quality rating conferred by this nationally-recognized agency, and has also been recognized as one of the Top Law Firms in the United States. Nason Yeager is a multi-service law firm with offices in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and Boca Raton, Florida, and provides legal service throughout the state of Florida and the United States to individuals, as well as local governments and public and private entities. For more information visit www.nasonyeager.com, call (561) 686-3307.
