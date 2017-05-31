News By Tag
Crown Eurocars of Dublin Earns Fifth Consecutive Dealer of The Year Award For Mercedes-Benz In Ohio
DealerRater recently named Crown Eurocars of Dublin Dealer of The Year for the fifth year in a row in the Mercedes-Benz brand category for the state of Ohio. The dealership also earned its third consecutive DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award.
"At Crown Eurocars of Dublin we make it a priority to ensure that our customers receive the very best experience at our dealership. We feel deeply honored by these two prestigious awards because they are based on our customer's ongoing feedback," said Marc Wigler, President & General Manager of Crown Eurocarsof Dublin.
The Dealer of The Year and the Consumer Satisfaction Award are awarded annually by industry-leading review website DealerRater.com. Winners are chosen based on the website's proprietary PowerScore, a Bayesian algorithm that takes into account the dealership's star rating, as well as the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the calendar year.
Crown Eurocarsof Dublin currently has a 4.9 star rating on the site and a 100% recommend rate out of its 1,017 lifetime reviews.
"Our Dealer of the Year Award winners should be proud of this important distinction, which makes it clear to car buyers that their dealership is highly regarded for its customer experience,"
About DealerRater Dealer of The Year Awards
DealerRater's Dealer of the Year awards are given annually to the top U.S. and Canadian car dealers based on a Bayesian algorithm called PowerScore™, which considers the dealership's average DealerRater star-rating as well as the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2016 calendar year.
Categories for scoring include customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience.
About Crown Automotive Group
Over the last 40 years, Crown Automotive Group has grown into one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the nation with operations in Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee.
Every Crown Automotive dealership features an extensive selection of new, certified, and meticulously inspected pre-owned vehicles with financing options for every budget. Customers can also expect superior service from a team of highly trained technicians at Crown's signature award-winning service facilities.
Driven by four core values: Customer Focus, Teamwork, Integrity and Growth, the group is committed to providing each customer with "The Better Way To Buy."
Visit http://www.crowncars.com for more information on Crown Automotive Group and The Better Way To Buy.
Media Contact
Francis Mariela
pr@caldwellandkerr.com
