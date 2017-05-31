News By Tag
Paula Haerr Joins ICBA Team to Enhance Vendor & Member Programs
With over 40 years' experience in the channel, Paula's unique talents come from her roots as a buyer for a multi-branch institutional campus store, and over the last 19 years, from her leadership role with a broad cross-section of the marketplace at the Connect2One buying group.
On joining Jon Bibo, COO of ICBA, in the development of programs and services, Paula commented, "Jon and I go back to the late 80s when we both were buyers for institutional campus stores. Fast forward to recent years, we've each been focused on helping independent college stores grow sales and improve their bottom lines. Now we have a unique opportunity to provide even more value to both ICBA Members and ICBA Vendor Partners."
Fred Weber, ICBA CEO, added, "this is a great opportunity for ICBA. It isn't often that two so highly regarded industry leaders get the opportunity to work together for the benefit of independent college stores. I'm confident that ICBA members will benefit from this collaboration for many years to come."
About ICBA
Since its inception in 1927, the Independent College Bookstore Association (ICBA) has been the only industry organization dedicated exclusively to institutionally-
For more information, please visit http://www.ICBAinc.com.
Contact:
Jon Bibo: 312-767-5502 | JonBibo@ICBAinc.com
Paula Haerr (after June 12th): 513-834-5534 | PaulaHaerr@ICBAinc.com
