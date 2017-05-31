3,000+ Cars and Trucks Spanning Ford's History Jam the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds

2017 Carlisle Ford Nationals Presented by Meguiar's Wowed a World-Wide Audience

-- The Carlisle Ford Nationals have quickly become THE destination for Ford lovers from around the world. After all, why would people travel from across the country for the first time or even from around the world from as far away as Australia to enjoy a National Parts Depot showfield laced with nearly 3,100 of Ford's best? The simple fact is that Carlisle, Pennsylvania and the Carlisle Ford Nationals are a destination for automotive lovers and that was on display during the weekend of June 2-4, 2017.As is the case with many shows on the Carlisle Events schedule, this three-day show could easily host a fourth given the demand and popularity of the Ford brand and dedication of the enthusiasts who follow up. Thursday load in and set up was quickly followed by three days of amazing weather, clear blue skies, a cool breeze and 100 years of Ford history!Special displays included ones that honored E & F Code cars, a 50anniversary celebration of the Cougar, 60 years of the Edsel, 100 Years of Ford Trucks and so much more. In addition, Shelby American brought a pair of prototype Shelby Super Snakes to Carlisle, while Ford showcased its Roush Nightmare Edition F-150, the 2018 Mustang and how its performance parts can take an already amazing Raptor and make it even better. Ford also hosted FREE test drives at the neighboring Carlisle Expo Center, while also hosting walkaround sessions on grounds too.Another great showcase was one centered around the Ford GT. Not only were some of Ford's most iconic super cars at Carlisle, but many were in action too. On Friday and Saturday of event weekend about a dozen GTs roared around the grounds to standing room crowds and the GT fun was capped Saturday evening when one brave owner put his in the burnout pit and let it roar for a solid 30 seconds, much to the approval of a packed grand stand.The midway and swap meet areas were booming too, while special guests like Rutledge Wood, Chuck Cantwell, Tom Scarpello, Dean McCann, the Robertson Race Team and more entertained guests. Rutledge Wood came to Carlisle for the first time ever via eBay Motors. They were on-site with him to promote a special Mustang build with parts sourced from eBay Motors. The car will debut at SEMA in the fall of 2017.Finally, the weekend wrapped with the always popular burnout and beauty contests, while cars rolled off grounds Saturday night and into downtown Carlisle for the Ford Parade and Street Party. Sunday hosted the awards parade and saw the last of guests roll out until next year. Speaking of next year, the 2018 Carlisle Ford Nationals returns June 1-3. Save the date and register today!