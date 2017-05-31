 
Industry News





Set up your staffing business: Nimble Accounting Pro 2017

Nimble Accounting : America's Best Staffing Accounting Software
 
 
NEWARK, N.J. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you decided to start your own staffing agency? The skepticism to jump towards an unknown space without knowing the credo of success.

    "A satisfied customer is the best business strategy of all" said by Michael Leboeuf, precept helps running a successful business. According to American Staffing Association in the year 2003 staffing business in USA rose from 5% to $13.1 billion and with a rapid growth it is the 5th growing industry in world.

 Resources of Staffing Business

 3 broad categories making a staffing business successful are;

·        Consultants

·        Businesses

·        Contractors

Consultants

  Consultant, the preeminent source of Staffing business being selected according to qualification, client specification and standing with a big responsibility between client and staffing source. Maintaining client satisfaction, retaining active accounts, conducting activities to drive business growth, consulting local trends to highlight business firm in a newest form are the vital roles a consultant has to go through.

      Choosing a qualified consultant endeavors good business plan and boosts the staffing firm with customer satisfaction.

Businesses

    In staffing firm, businesses are the client's contract for expertise and the well-known product is consultant. Here staffing firm works as a middleware and clients are the sources to make money through consultant.

Contractors

  Contractors otherwise known as the third party source provider to staffing business. It yields all type of employees for all type of sectors as per client demand. Otherwise staffing services match employees to client companies.

Staffing Management & Billing

  Managing all 3 broad categories at one place gives a comprehensive picture of business profitability. The profit of staffing services lies in consultant's labor.  Track your consultant timing using time tracking system to get an accurate bill. Here is the Nimble Accounting Pro 2017 introducing advance time tracking system, where you can check your complete staffing business health at a glance on dashboard. Nimble counts profitability, percentage of consultant, commission of contractors and gives clarity on LCA comparison only on a single input of consultant timing.

         Nimble is a tailor made solution for staffing Businesses giving unmatched financial visibility on dashboard along with 50 different types of reports excluding traditional spreadsheets and accounting software. Nimble is a Staffing Software known for consultant profitability analysis - equips profit on each consultant, total billed hours, revenue rate, gross margin , number of projects started and ended. Start your tour with Nimble Accounting to get satisfied customers and business success.

http://staffing.nimbleaccounting.com/contact/connect-sale...

End
