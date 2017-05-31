 
Mattamy Homes RiverTown Residents Enjoy Miles of Walking and Bicycling Trails

 
 
ST. JOHNS, Fla. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Miles of expertly mapped walking and bicycling trails are among the healthy-living style amenities that residents enjoy at Mattamy Homes Rivertown, a community offering the good life on the river. Surrounded by a large, mature tree canopy, RiverTown's trails wind through Riverfront Park on the banks of the St. Johns River.

"RiverTown is designed to complement an active family lifestyle and the natural beauty of the St. Johns River," said Jason Sessions, VP, Land Acquisition and Development, Mattamy Homes. "A large portion of RiverTown is dedicated to green space. Our trail system promotes healthy living and connectivity, enhancing the sense of community at RiverTown."

RiverTown residents enjoy one of the finest active community lifestyles in Northeast Florida. In addition to the miles of walking and bicycling trails that wind along the riverfront, the community has a scenic riverfront park perfect for fishing or relaxing by the water and a kayak launch, making it easy to get out on the river.

The RiverHouse Amenity Center includes a junior-sized Olympic pool and a kid-friendly zero-entry recreational pool with corkscrew slide. There are three Har-Tru lighted tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, social clubhouse and play fields. RiverTown has a full-time social programming director who plans fun events and activities for residents of all ages.

The upcoming RiverClub, the community's new second amenity center, is located directly on the St. Johns River and expected to open in late 2017. The RiverClub, a state-of-the-art $6 million amenity center, will feature a 5,100-square-foot clubhouse, a luxurious pool, river boardwalk, children's playground, second kayak launch, event lawn and more.

RiverTown offers a wide variety of single-family homes with open and bright floor plans for all types of families and lifestyles. There are six new beautifully decorated model homes at RiverTown. Homes range in size from 1,700 square feet to more than 3,500 square feet and feature open and bright floor plans with spacious front porches and covered lanais to enjoy the community's naturally beautiful setting. More than 30 home designs are available at RiverTown and priced from the $240,000s.

In addition to the community's riverfront setting, healthy lifestyle amenities and award-winning homes, RiverTown is located within the highly-regarded St. Johns County School District.

For more information, visit, http://connect.mattamyhomes.com/MattamyRiverTown.
Source:Mattamy Homes RiverTown
