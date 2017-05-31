News By Tag
Key appointment gives Wiltshire firm Energy Management a bright future
Bradford-on-Avon based, Energy Management LLP, has appointed Steve Retford as its new CEO.
Mr Retford, aged 45, replaces Energy Management founder, Gary Weston, in the day-to-day running of the company's affairs.
"On average, energy usage accounts for a third of a company's overall costs, and for high-energy users it is their main outgoing," said Retford.
"The expertise and experience within the Energy Management team enables us to procure energy for customers at the best possible price.
"We also validate bills to identify any anomalies and spikes within their energy usage. Some people may find it hard to believe but, in our experience, one in five energy invoices are wrong.
"Anything that can be done to help our customers save time and money, we do."
A resident of Bath and the surrounding district for over three decades, Retford brings with him a wealth of experience at the top level.
Previous to his appointment at Energy Management, the father-of-four worked as a consultant for Wessex, Thames and Anglian Water on a number of prestigious projects.
With water supply to businesses throughout England recently opened up to competition in a similar way to the energy market, this has been identified as an area that Energy Management can tap into.
"The expertise we have developed in energy procurement can easily be translated to water procurement, and we hope to be at the vanguard of this exciting new development,"
