 
News By Tag
* Mining Screening Solutions
* Mining Screening Products
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31


Tega Introduces Revolutionary Product to Improve Screening Efficiency

Tega's new product Rapid-O-Byte offers multiple advantages than a conventional screen. Not only it improves efficiency and runtime of a screen machine, it can be far easily installed.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mining Screening Solutions
* Mining Screening Products

Industry:
* Industrial

Location:
* Kolkata - West Bengal - India

Subject:
* Services

KOLKATA, India - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Tega Industries Limited - the market leader in providing smart, efficient and resilient screening solutions - has developed a revolutionary product Rapid-O-Byta to further improve efficiency of screen machines.  The panels of this product are divided into two halves. The top half is replaced when worn out leaving the bottom one fixed on the bucker up frame. This reduces installation time and greatly improves uptime of the screen machine.

Rapid-O-Byta is better than a conventional screen in multiple ways. Since its bottom part is fixed with bucker up frame, there is no need for alignment and the top panel can be fixed in less than 50% time. In conventional screen whenever the old panels are replaced with the new ones, they have to be aligned with bucker up frame thereby increasing downtime. Tega's new product has separate detachable sections that make it easy during handling. On the other hand, conventional panels are heavy making it difficult to handle.

Rapid-O-Byta's only top screening section needs to be replaced. Hence, it greatly reduces industrial waste, which is not the case with the conventional one. During replacement of a conventional panel, one needs to throw away nearly 60% of the original one that contributes greatly to industrial waste. In the new product of the company, one can replace the top part with a different one that has a different aperture. Thus, it reduces the downtime. However, with the conventional ones the entire set needs to be replaced with panels of new apertures. Tega believes that its new product will play a crucial role in increasing the effectiveness of a screen machine.

About Tega Industries Limited

Tega Industries Limited is the flagship company of the Tega Group of Companies. The firm has achieved significant achievements in the environment, material handling, mining and mineral processing industries. It is a leader in providing solutions towards spillage control and maintenance in bulk material handling industries. The company is an engineer in conveying solutions rather than replacing products conventionally. With clean, safe and uninterrupted conveying, Tega offers its clients low cost of operation, maintenance and replacement of conveyor parts. The company has plants across four continents and is the largest non-OEM manufacturer of moulded wear resistant rubber components used in the bulk material and mining industries. Visit https://www.tegaindustries.com/service-category/screening... for more.

For more information, contact:

Tega Industries Limited

147, Block - G, Humayun Kabir Sarani,

New Alipore, Kolkata - 700 053

Phone Numbers: +91 33 30019000 / 23963512 / 23963515

Contact
Tega Industries Limited
***@tegaindustries.com
End
Source:Tega Industries Limited
Email:***@tegaindustries.com
Tags:Mining Screening Solutions, Mining Screening Products
Industry:Industrial
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
http://www.tegaindustries.com/ News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share