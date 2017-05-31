News By Tag
Tega Introduces Revolutionary Product to Improve Screening Efficiency
Tega's new product Rapid-O-Byte offers multiple advantages than a conventional screen. Not only it improves efficiency and runtime of a screen machine, it can be far easily installed.
Rapid-O-Byta is better than a conventional screen in multiple ways. Since its bottom part is fixed with bucker up frame, there is no need for alignment and the top panel can be fixed in less than 50% time. In conventional screen whenever the old panels are replaced with the new ones, they have to be aligned with bucker up frame thereby increasing downtime. Tega's new product has separate detachable sections that make it easy during handling. On the other hand, conventional panels are heavy making it difficult to handle.
Rapid-O-Byta's only top screening section needs to be replaced. Hence, it greatly reduces industrial waste, which is not the case with the conventional one. During replacement of a conventional panel, one needs to throw away nearly 60% of the original one that contributes greatly to industrial waste. In the new product of the company, one can replace the top part with a different one that has a different aperture. Thus, it reduces the downtime. However, with the conventional ones the entire set needs to be replaced with panels of new apertures. Tega believes that its new product will play a crucial role in increasing the effectiveness of a screen machine.
About Tega Industries Limited
Tega Industries Limited is the flagship company of the Tega Group of Companies. The firm has achieved significant achievements in the environment, material handling, mining and mineral processing industries. It is a leader in providing solutions towards spillage control and maintenance in bulk material handling industries. The company is an engineer in conveying solutions rather than replacing products conventionally. With clean, safe and uninterrupted conveying, Tega offers its clients low cost of operation, maintenance and replacement of conveyor parts. The company has plants across four continents and is the largest non-OEM manufacturer of moulded wear resistant rubber components used in the bulk material and mining industries. Visit https://www.tegaindustries.com/
For more information, contact:
Tega Industries Limited
147, Block - G, Humayun Kabir Sarani,
New Alipore, Kolkata - 700 053
Phone Numbers: +91 33 30019000 / 23963512 / 23963515
Contact
Tega Industries Limited
***@tegaindustries.com
