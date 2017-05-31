News By Tag
Flying Test Systems increases Test Coverage with XJTAG
Flying Test Systems offer electronic circuit board test and repair services, Design for Test (DFT) consultancy services along with in-circuit, SPEA flying probe and bespoke functional test equipment for production.
Commenting on the agreement with XJTAG, Nigel Priest, Managing Director, Flying Test Systems, says: "Test engineers face increasing pressure with devices that have little or no access to their pins, and space for test points is under pressure. At Flying Test Systems we are constantly looking out for the best test solutions for our clients and found that XJTAG boundary scan offers great functionality that is priced competitively, user-friendly and comes with a flexible licensing model."
XJTAG has been working with a variety of test solution providers including flying probe vendors in order to offer the best-in-class test capability and value for clients. Ensuring continuous DFT improvement and that testing Ball Grid Array (BGA) devices on dense boards does not impact test coverage now means combining JTAG boundary scan, bed-of-nails and flying probe machines to achieve the best results. Powerful and easy to use, integrated testing enables engineers to minimise test time while maximising test coverage by using boundary scan.
Simon Payne, CEO of XJTAG, says: "We are delighted to be working closely with Flying Test Systems and to have them as a Technology Partner. They have a large installed base of clients across defence, aerospace, automotive, medical, industrial & semiconductor throughout the UK. Flying Test Systems understand the day to day challenges of test and can help find the right solution for testing electronics."
As electronic circuits become more complicated the collaboration between leading suppliers is not only helping address the challenges facing engineers today but is also creating test solutions fit for the future. To find out more, visit www.xjtag.com or www.flyingtest.co.uk."
About XJTAG (www.xjtag.com)
XJTAG is a worldwide leading supplier of IEEE Std. 1149.x compliant boundary scan tools, which focuses on innovative product development and high quality technical support. The company has its headquarters in Cambridge, UK and works closely with over 50 experienced and professional distributors and technology partners across the globe. XJTAG delivers a diverse range of boundary scan test solutions for clients across a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, defence, medical, manufacturing, networking, and telecommunications.
About Flying Test Systems (www.flyingtest.co.uk)
Established in 2004 Flying Test Systems, is one of the UK's leading providers of electronic test solutions, with proven expertise and a client focused approach. The company offers only test-related services and solutions, and with a small group of carefully selected partners can offer a highly comprehensive test solution to fit customer's needs.
