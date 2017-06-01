 
News By Tag
* Skincare
* Beauty
* Modeling
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Singapore
  Singapore
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321

Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals Partners With Basic Models Management For #drtwlface

Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals will partner with Basic Models Management to offer the winner of its Instagram-based global model search, #drtwlface, a two-year international modeling contract, as well as $3,000 worth of beauty vouchers.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Skincare
Beauty
Modeling

Industry:
Beauty

Location:
Singapore - Singapore

Subject:
Partnerships

June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals (http://ww.drtwlderma.com) announced today that it will partner with Singapore-based Basic Model Management, who represents top Singapore models like Fiona Fussi and Aimee Cheng in its search for #drtwlface, the global face of the brand.


To participate in the competition, contestants are required to snap a picture of themselves in full colour, follow @drtwlderma on Instagram, and post the picture along with the hashtags #butterflybeauty, #drtwlbutterfly and #drtwlface. Ten finalists will ultimately take part in the "Strut The Runway Launch" event in September 2017. The top prize up for grabs includes a 2-year international modeling contract with Basic Models Management, full sponsorship of model grooming and development courses, $3,000 worth of beauty vouchers, in addition to a fashion portfolio to kick start their modeling career by a top local fashion photographer. The winner of the contest will be chosen as the face of Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals' 2018 campaign.

In a statement, Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals' company director, Mr Justin Teo said: "We are excited about our partnership with Basic Models, and we plan to make this a yearly event to groom global faces in the modeling industry."

#drtwlface was launched earlier this month, coinciding with the launch of Dr.TWL Dermaceutials' dermatologist-tested and formulated cosmeceutical skincare label. More details on #drtwlface can be found on www.drtwlderma.com/drtwlface/.

Footnote:
Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals grants parties a limited license to use and/or republish this press release on for any legitimate media purpose, provided that you:
(1) reference Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals as the source and include a hyperlink to the original release on the company website; (2) do not modify any press release wording; and (3) do not modify or add hyperlinks, including but not limited to ad links, within the press release.

Contact
Justin Teo
***@drtwlderma.com
End
Source:
Email:***@drtwlderma.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share