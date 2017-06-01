Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals Partners With Basic Models Management For #drtwlface

Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals will partner with Basic Models Management to offer the winner of its Instagram-based global model search, #drtwlface, a two-year international modeling contract, as well as $3,000 worth of beauty vouchers.

-- Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals (http://ww.drtwlderma.com)announced today that it will partner with Singapore-based Basic Model Management, who represents top Singapore models like Fiona Fussi and Aimee Cheng in its search for #drtwlface, the global face of the brand.To participate in the competition, contestants are required to snap a picture of themselves in full colour, follow @drtwlderma on Instagram, and post the picture along with the hashtags #butterflybeauty, #drtwlbutterfly and #drtwlface. Ten finalists will ultimately take part in the "Strut The Runway Launch" event in September 2017. The top prize up for grabs includes a 2-year international modeling contract with Basic Models Management, full sponsorship of model grooming and development courses, $3,000 worth of beauty vouchers, in addition to a fashion portfolio to kick start their modeling career by a top local fashion photographer. The winner of the contest will be chosen as the face of Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals' 2018 campaign.In a statement, Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals' company director, Mr Justin Teo said: "We are excited about our partnership with Basic Models, and we plan to make this a yearly event to groom global faces in the modeling industry."#drtwlface was launched earlier this month, coinciding with the launch of Dr.TWL Dermaceutials' dermatologist-tested and formulated cosmeceutical skincare label. More details on #drtwlface can be found on www.drtwlderma.com/drtwlface/.Footnote:Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals grants parties a limited license to use and/or republish this press release on for any legitimate media purpose, provided that you:(1) reference Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals as the source and include a hyperlink to the original release on the company website; (2) do not modify any press release wording; and (3) do not modify or add hyperlinks, including but not limited to ad links, within the press release.