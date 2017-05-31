Showcase Occasions makes special photo moments and birthdays musical and social media sharable OXON HILL, Md. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The saying that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder literally means the perception of beauty is subjective. In a modern digital world, there is an astonishing increase in personal digital photo collections. Time and frequency of views given to a particular photo image are greatly diminished. The multiplying factor of repetitive views of photos is influenced by the way images are presented. For example, photos can be professionally framed and hung on a wall allowing casual and repetitive views. Photos organized in photo albums are meticulously and repetitively viewed from page to page. Image capturing and viewing mobile devices has decreased time spent viewing a massive increase in digital photos. Sharing of meaningful digital photos in a prolonged and repetitive way has to be addressed differently.



Showcase Occasions is a web-based service providing a professional photo animation service that makes sharing of digital photos practical, repetitive and more meaningful. The online service features a logical choice by choice system. An online photo animation demo library offers conceptual photo animation designs to be adapted and modified by customers. With over 100 premium selections of multicultural licensed music, including music for wedding photos, there is ample diversity for any given photo animation project.



If Showcase Occasions' web-based photo animation service was all that is offered, it would be good enough but there is another significant product offering. Showcase Occasions also produces a personalizable 3D







Showcase Occasions (http://www.showcaseoccasions.com)



Contact

Showcase Occasions

***@gmail.com Showcase Occasions End -- The saying that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder literally means the perception of beauty is subjective. In a modern digital world, there is an astonishing increase in personal digital photo collections. Time and frequency of views given to a particular photo image are greatly diminished. The multiplying factor of repetitive views of photos is influenced by the way images are presented. For example, photos can be professionally framed and hung on a wall allowing casual and repetitive views. Photos organized in photo albums are meticulously and repetitively viewed from page to page. Image capturing and viewing mobile devices has decreased time spent viewing a massive increase in digital photos. Sharing of meaningful digital photos in a prolonged and repetitive way has to be addressed differently.Showcase Occasions is a web-based service providing a professional photo animation service that makes sharing of digital photos practical, repetitive and more meaningful. The online service features a logical choice by choice system. An online photo animation demo library offers conceptual photo animation designs to be adapted and modified by customers. With over 100 premium selections of multicultural licensed music, including music for wedding photos, there is ample diversity for any given photo animation project.If Showcase Occasions' web-based photo animation service was all that is offered, it would be good enough but there is another significant product offering. Showcase Occasions also produces a personalizable 3D Birthday animation gift with a unique and meaningful licensed Birthday song. This beautifully produced customizable animation gift service caters to the following culturally important Birthday ages: 1st, 5th, 7th, 12th, 16th, 18th, 21st, 24th, 29th, 30th, 40th, 45th, 50th, 60th, 70th, 80th, 90th, and 100th. If you are looking for a premium sharable digital photo or 3D Birthday animation gift service, Showcase Occasions offers a convenient, meaningful and YouTube sharable option.Showcase Occasions (http://www.showcaseoccasions.com) Source : Showcase Occasions Email : ***@gmail.com Tags : Animation , Birthday , Photo Industry : Photography Location : Oxon Hill - Maryland - United States Subject : Services Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

