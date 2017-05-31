 
Body Composition Analyzers Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Body Composition Analyzers Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user and geography
 
 
PUNE, India - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Body Composition Analyzers Market is expected to reach USD 2258.2 million by 2024, from USD 1125.0 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 11.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 and 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

·         Bioimpedance Analyzer

·         Skinfold Caliper

·         Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (Dexa)

·         Hydrostatic Weighing

·         Air Displacement Plethysmography

By End User:

·         Private Clinics

·         Offices

·         Health Clubs

·         Hospital

Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. In 2015, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market revenues, owing to the rising obese population, along with the technologically-advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years as a result of the increasing awareness regarding healthcare, especially in emerging economies such as India and China.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/global-body-compositi...

KeyPlayers operating in the Body Composition Analyzers Market:

·         Tanita, InBody Co., Ltd.
·         Omron Healthcare, Inc.
·         Jawon Medical Co., Ltd.
·         Bodystat, Hologic, Inc.
·         GE Healthcare
·         COSMED
·         Beurer GmbH
·         Seca

Global X-Ray Detectors Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-x-ray-...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Contact
Data Bridge Market Research
***@databridgemarketreseacrh.com
Click to Share