Hands-on lateral flow test development workshop
This comprehensive course will take delegates through the complete development and manufacture of a lateral flow test, covering everything from materials selection and test development to manufacturing, equipment considerations and troubleshooting. A practical session will give attendees the opportunity to put theory into practice, using BBI's world class gold nanoparticles to develop a basic test under expert guidance.
The event will also provide the opportunity to explore the latest innovations in lateral flow – including BBI's Morffi technology – and learn about future technologies and market trends from industry leaders, as well as offering a relaxed environment for networking.
For more information or to register for this event, go to https://www.bbisolutions.com/
About BBI Solutions
BBI Solutions is a leading manufacturer of biological reagents and finished test platforms for the in-vitro diagnostics market. BBI is a global business with manufacturing sites spanning three continents.
Our range of raw materials includes human antigens, antibodies, serum and plasma products and clinical chemistry enzymes. We manufacture world renowned labels for lateral flow, ELISA assay and biosensors, including our gold nanoparticles and glucose oxidase.
BBI Solutions offer lateral flow development and manufacturing services with a core focus on gold conjugation and lateral flow test manufacture.
BBI Solutions is part of the BBI Group.
www.bbisolutions.com
