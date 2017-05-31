Shutting In The Warmth This Winter

Plantation Shutters

-- Keep your home warm this winter without compromising on style or your electricity bill. Shutters are able to control the perfect amount of light and temperature for those cold days creating no need for heaters.Leading company, Plantation Shutters® specialises in the design, manufacture and installation of superior quality, custom-designed Plantation Timber Shutters and Plantation Security Shutters which provide insulation from the cold by adding an extra layer of warmth and protection from the elements during the colder months.The timber shutters are most commonly used as a window or door covering, and are also a practical and elegant solution as an internal divider. The aluminium security shutters are designed and manufactured to be the most stylish and strongest adjustable louvre security shutters on the market and are suitable for both internal and external use.Investing in shutters is the smart and practical way to give your home a 'face lift' without renovating the entire property, and it's a perfect way to add instant all round value. They can be used define areas within a home, enclose an outdoor area for multi-use and are a stylish and robust way to secure your home. The shutters can be opened or closed completely, with adjustable louvres able to suit personal preference. Ideal for controlling light, the shutters are rigid and will not rattle in the breeze, providing privacy from the outside world, whilst still allowing light and airflow in.Offering an unparalleled lead time of 21 working days from order, with a 5 year guarantee on the timber shutters and 12 years on the aluminium security shutters, Plantation Shutters® will keep you warm this winter while adding value to your primary asset.