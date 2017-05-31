 
KeepTruckin to Host Free Webinar On the Electronic Logging Device Mandate

KeepTruckin, a leading ELD manufacturer, announced that they would be hosting a free webinar on the electronic logging device mandate.
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The webinar, on June 07, 2017 at 10 AM (PST), which is titled as 'Electronic Logging Device Mandate: What You Should Know', will be presented by Joe Rajkovacz, who is the Director of Governmental Affairs & Communications for the Western States Trucking Association. Joe has been working in state and federal governmental entities for quite some time and has extensive knowledge in the trucking industry.

There will be detailed discussions on a wide variety of topics, including:

• The legislative history of the ELD mandate
• The regulatory history of the ELD mandate
• The various legal challenges the final ELD rule faced
• The current state of the ELD mandate, and its future
• Different exemptions that the ELD mandate allows
• Important points you need to know to prepare for compliance
• When to start preparing for the upcoming ELD mandate

FMCSA announced the final ELD rule in 2015. Now the deadline for compliance is less than seven months away. From December 18, 2017, most CMV vehicles — other than a few exceptions — will require FMCSA-certified electronic logging devices to stay compliant.

The upcoming ELD mandate is designed to improve safety for commercial drivers and minimize road accidents. According to an estimate by FMCSA, the ELD mandate will help save 26 lives annually and prevent 562 injuries resulting from crashes involving large CMVs.

The KeepTruckin webinar, Electronic Logging Device Mandate: What You Should Know, is free to join, and the registrations are open for now. You can reserve your seat by signing up at the following link: http://go.keeptruckin.com/mandate_webinar

About KeepTruckin

KeepTruckin is on a mission to improve the efficiency and profitability of America's trucking industry by building great technology products for truck drivers and fleet managers. The company provides drivers with the number one rated Electronic Logbook App for iOS & Android. The KeepTruckin Dashboard for fleets helps teams audit driver logs, manage IFTA fuel taxes, and track vehicles in real-time. KeepTruckin is trusted by over 400,000 drivers and 13,000 fleets. The company is backed by Google Ventures. To learn more about KeepTruckin, visit keeptruckin.com or call 855-434-ELOG.

Whirlwind Media
***@whirlwind-media.com
Source:KeepTruckin
Email:***@whirlwind-media.com Email Verified
