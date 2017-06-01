News By Tag
20 Companies Showcased for London's Cyber MarketPlace to Innovate Safely Online
A milestone has been reached, to make London the safest place to innovate online. 20 market leading companies have contributed through the London Digital Security Centre, to develop a digital security marketplace for the capital's estimated 1m SME's.
Jointly hosted by the Federation of Small Business (FSB), the launch of the Centre's MarketPlace marks a key milestone in the Centre's work to help small and medium sized businesses in London operate in a secure digital environment.
The 20 companies chosen by the Centre for the launch of the MarketPlace at www.LondonDSC.co.uk are: BlockPhish, CensorNet, Clearswift, Cybereason, Cyber Rescue, IASME, ISMS.online, Newable, Panaseer, PAV, Rapid7, Securonix, Sims Recycling Solutions, Sophos, Symantec, Symphonic, Titania, TrapX Security, Yoti, and ZoneFox.
The MarketPlace presents solutions chosen by the Centre to help London's businesses stay secure from digital crime. It provides SME's with access to business resilience products and services supplied by private sector organisations who work in partnership with the Centre, to enhance their ability to operate in a secure digital environment.
Matthew Jaffa, Senior Development Manager for the FSB, stated, "What London Digital Security Centre is offering to SME's is totally unique. Its offering not only free membership but a service backed by the Mayor of London, the City of London Police and the Metropolitan Police – finding the right solution to improve a business' online security can be a challenging task. What the Centre has done is take the hard work away, and made it easier for businesses to enhance their security.
"The MarketPlace is a very useful resource for SME's. I encourage business owners to visit the Centre's website to identify and obtain market leading services that will help them to stay secure as they grow online."
The Centre's 'Evening With', sponsored by one of the Centre's MarketPlace partners – Yoti - is just one of the events aimed at members to inform and educate on the world of cybercrime and to help prevent future cyberattacks.
James Freedman is widely considered one of the world's greatest pickpockets - an entertainer and an expert on stealth crime, he is the only person to have picked the pockets of the Mayor of London, the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Governor of the Bank of England.
John Unsworth, Chief Executive for the London Digital Security Centre commented, "Given recent events, our work could not be more timely or necessary. We are starting to make a real difference to the digital security of businesses and helping demonstrate that not only is London open for digital enterprise, but that London's businesses are at the forefront of ensuring they are operating securely in the digital age.
"With the support of our founders, the Mayor of London, the Metropolitan Police Service and the City of London Police, we have identified digital security services that businesses need, and put them together in one place."
For further information on the London Digital Security Centre please visit http://londondsc.co.uk/
