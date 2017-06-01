 
June 2017





Ramadan Secret Sale Now On at The Elite Cars

 
AL QUOZ, UAE - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- In its quest to exude the spirit of Ramadan through giving generously, The Elite Cars is now offering the best deals on luxury cars to provide customers with an exciting car shopping experience.

The company's Ramadan Secret Sale features the most sophisticated luxury car brands such as BMW, Range Rover, Mercedes, Maserati, Porsche, Lamborghini and Jaguar. What makes this sale special is that brand new models available in stock come with the lowest price tags. To make customers' car buying experience more worthwhile, the dealership also offers free registration and free window tinting on selected models.

With a wide selection to choose from and accompanying complementary deals, Elite is confident that their Secret Sale will draw a number of customers this season.

###

The Elite Cars theelitecars.com/luxury-car-deals-uae/ is one of the most trusted new and pre-owned luxury car dealerships based in Al Quoz. Take advantage of their Ramadan Secret Sale today by calling 04 321 2290 or 800-ELITECARS (354832277)! Learn more about our offer http://theelitecars.com/luxury-car-deals-uae/

