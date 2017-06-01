News By Tag
Ramadan Secret Sale Now On at The Elite Cars
The company's Ramadan Secret Sale features the most sophisticated luxury car brands such as BMW, Range Rover, Mercedes, Maserati, Porsche, Lamborghini and Jaguar. What makes this sale special is that brand new models available in stock come with the lowest price tags. To make customers' car buying experience more worthwhile, the dealership also offers free registration and free window tinting on selected models.
With a wide selection to choose from and accompanying complementary deals, Elite is confident that their Secret Sale will draw a number of customers this season.
