Anderson Zaks and XenCo, UK's independent payment gateways, announce strategic partnership

Anderson Zaks continues strong growth as Payment Services Provider with new alliance

-- Anderson Zaks and XenCo, both UK based independent Payment Services Providers (PSP), are combining resources to strengthen delivery of their card transaction services to current and future customers. Together the two PSPs will provide a versatile range of payment services that are PCI DSS Level 1 certified, including authorisation and settlement, mobile and on-board transactions, unattended payment terminals (UPT), recurring payments, gift and loyalty card support and dynamic currency conversion. Both organisations have a wealth of experience and an enviable reputation for customer service, having been in the payments industry since the 1990s.Anderson Zaks, which grew revenues by over 25% last year, has a track record of providing innovative payment solutions designed to customers' specific needs, and has experience in several strong niche sectors including ticketing, on-board payments for the travel and transportation industry, mobile, and valued added services. XenCo is a specialist supplier of UPT solutions and has a strong and loyal customer base.Both companies are uniquely acquirer and terminal agnostic working with all UK and Irish acquirers and a range of hardware manufacturers which include; Ingenico, VeriFone, Miura and Datecs.Iain High, Managing Director at Anderson Zaks commented: "Combining the XenCo customer portfolio with the Anderson Zaks infrastructure strengthens our range of delivery capabilities particularly in the unattended market. We can combine development resources, particularly for continuing PCI compliance, which will ensure XenCo's customer base remains protected for the future."Thor Simpson, Founder and Director at XenCo said: "The partnership with Anderson Zaks allows our two businesses to grow our delivery capabilities, especially for companies looking for a bespoke payment service covering static, mobile, web and unattended environments, without being tied to a specific manufacturer or acquirer."Anderson Zaks has a broad and varied customer base that ranges from small and medium sized enterprises to large multinational organisations. Anderson Zaks currently handles payment transactions from over 12,000 user sites and over 5 million transactions each month.XenCo was originally founded in 1985 as Zenthor UK, a subsidiary of Zenthor Systems a systems house specialising in providing Transaction Processing Systems. The new name XenCo was established in 1992 to differentiate its activities from Zenthor Systems, at the same time acquiring the Credit Card Processing software.Since this date Founding Directors, Thor Simpson and Timothy Hugh Dale have developed this application into a successful free standing software offering, CreditAble, a Credit Card Payment Application.In 2002 XenCo developed a Bureau service to offer CreditAble software as a service, with Colt Telecom providing secure co-location hosting and high speed communications.XenCo continues to offer the latest features in the market, having introduced optional tokenisation some years ago and currently supporting unattended contactless payment terminals.With the introduction of PCI, XenCo is classed as a Tier-1 Payment Service Provider, and is certified as PCI-DSS compliant by annual external audit.Anderson Zaks is a leading omni-channel Payment Service Provider (PSP) based in the UK, delivering highly reliable, fast and secure payment processing services to many hundreds of businesses located across the UK Europe, Middle East and USA.Anderson Zaks addresses the payments needs of small and medium sized enterprises through to multi-national corporations, and operates in a variety of markets through sector specialist partners. Anderson Zaks customers benefit from flexibility, personalised customer care, independence (from both acquirer and hardware manufacturer)and extensive experience.RedCard Processing Services provides authorisation, settlement and a range of value added transaction services. RedCard supports Chip and PIN, contactless, and e-commerce transactions and has connections to all UK and several European acquirers.Anderson Zaks takes security very seriously, its RedCard Payment Gateway is PCI DSS Level 1 certified, and its RedCard software is PA-DSS validated.For more information about Anderson Zaks, RedCard Processing Services and RedCard Applications please visit: www.andersonzaks.comFor further information, please contact:Iain HighAnderson Zakst. +44 (0)1344 317910Andreina WestPR Artistryt. +44 (0) 1491 845553