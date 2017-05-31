News By Tag
Learn Spanish in a modern way: with a new series of videotutorials
Among the most influential institutes which are working on disseminating the Spanish language is the Cervantes Institute, a public body established in 1991 in Spain to promote the teaching, studying and using of the Spanish language and to contribute to popularizing the Hispanic cultures outside of Spain. The institute has 87 locations spread over 44 countries on all five continents, including two sites in Spain: the head quarter in Madrid and another site in Alcalá de Henares.
The teaching of Spanish as a foreign language is indeed becoming increasingly important outside of Spain. Social-political and cultural reason for studying Spanish become as well more and more relevant.
Therefor the Spanish schools are using the new multimedia technologies more intensively nowadays. For example they are working on creating video tutorials, in which they introduce the language and its particularities.
One of the centers accredited by the Cervantes Institute is the Spanish school Costa de Valencia (https://www.costadevalencia.com/
Furthermore the school has decided to use social networks for publishing a new project consisting of a series of video tutorials. In the videos teachers of the school give explanations about the Spanish language on all levels: grammar, vocabulary and pronunciation. Thus everyone can take the chance to learn some of the basic rules of this interesting language – in a modern and entertaining way.
The project was officially presented at a celebration organized by the school, where the students and teachers enjoyed a great time full of music, eating Paella and talking in the same language: Spanish. The highlight of the event was the publication of the first video tutorial on the social network YouTube. The next two are ready to be released at the end of June and in the middle of July, respectively.
Here you can watch the first video!
https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Costa de Valencia , S.L.
Andreas Tessmer (director)
***@costadevalencia.com
