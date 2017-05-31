News By Tag
MUSS Team Mission Education participated in North India workshop of Government of India (HRD Deptt.)
Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti Mission Education Team participated to give presentation at the Seminar which was a workshop conducted by "HRD Ministry" for innovative ideas in education field for Northern India Region at Chandigarh.
There were over 5000+ NGOs Application requests came to gave a brief presentation at this seminar. But only 80 NGOs selected in which Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti Team Mission Education was the one who got chance to represent on stage in front HRD Ministry & Press.
Here is the concept of HRD Ministry Workshop Frame work: Each regional workshop will be of 02 days and will be graced by the Hon'ble HRD Minister, Government of India as well as by the Hon'ble Chief Minister and Education Minister of Chandigarh.
Day 1 of the Workshop would be for presentations by MHRD, including by NCERT, NCTE, NUEPA and also by UIDAI and by NGOs having national presence like Akshay Patra and Central Square Foundation etc. Each session would end with an outcome on the decision/future road map. The detailed agenda is given below.
Day 2 of the Workshop would be for presentations by Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, State/UT Government and by NGOs having State level presence.
INTRODUCTION
05 Regional Workshops are proposed in the month of April, May & June 2017. The 05 regions identified for the workshop alongwith venues are:
Sl. No. Region States Venue Dates
1. Eastern Region Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and A & N Island Raipur 22nd & 23rdApril, 2017
2. Western Region Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli Pune 29th & 30thApril, 2017
3. North East Region Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim Guwahati 6th & 7thMay, 2017
4. Southern Region Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Lakshadweep and Goa Bengaluru 12th & 13thMay, 2017
5. Northern Region Delhi, Chandigarh, J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Chandigarh 01st & 02ndJune, 2017
Workshop Schedule with MUSS
Day 1 : June 01st, 2017 (Session VI)
(Evening Session - 16:49 Hrs to 18:20 Hrs)
Presenter: Sh. Narendra Kumar, National Coordinator
About the Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti Team Mission Education Organization:
Inspired by Shri Satpal Maharaj, Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti is an all-India registered socio-spiritual and charitable organization.
Objectives of the Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti Organization:
Shri Satpal Maharaj: Shri Satpal Maharaj is a social activist, a reformer, and aims to serve human-kind. His vision is inclusive development of the nation with harmony in the society as can be observed from the objectives of the organization.
Mission Education- The Genesis:
India has a population of 1.35 billion with 41% of the population less than the age of 18 years. Right to Education has created a path to ensure education for all, with now 95% of this population attending primary school. But still just 40% of them attends secondary school. While rest of them dropout in the midway. It has been observed that majority of the students dropout even from free schooling facility primarily on account of their parents' inability/ reluctance to afford the recurring expenditure of stationery. Millions of students from poor families can ill-afford recurring cost of stationery. One way to address this problem is to bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots by creating a linkage between them. Pooled resource is found to be the best way to distribute individually to the beneficiaries. Thus, began MISSION EDUCATION
Mission Education- The Process:
The drop box you fill acts as a 'Treasure Box' for the needy. Stationery could include Books, Notebooks, Registers, Pens, Pencils, Erasers, Sharpeners, Scales and other useful items. No cash/cheque is to be dropped in boxes.
Where do Mission Education need help?
For this sterling initiative, we are getting great support from schools and other institutions but still many of the institutes are reluctant due to lack of proper accreditation. Therefore, support from government will be highly appreciated if it can provide us any approval or accreditation to our organization, which would further lead our initiative to achieve greater heights and connect to the larger section of the society especially students to help each other.
Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti is an all India registered organisation working in the favour of social welfare. As per the statistics, the total number of students benefited from Phase I (November 2015 – November 2016) were 1,48,665 and 850+ boxes were placed in all over India.
Headquarters:
2/12, East Punjabi Bagh,
New Delhi, 110026
