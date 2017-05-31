News By Tag
Tikit confirms NetDocuments as preferred strategic Document Management partner for new clients
Since becoming the first Global NetDocuments partner, Tikit has continued to be impressed by the platform's deep level of security, highly sophisticated and advanced cloud technology, and fantastic user experience. New clients from across the globe, such as Orrick and King & Spalding, are amongst almost 400 firms joining the NetDocuments stable in 2016.
Tikit works with law firms in four distinct but connected specialist areas – document and matter lifecycle management, practice and case management, time recording, and marketing and CRM. Tikit has injected significant additional investment into its own IP, alongside expanding its key partner network in the past year, to develop and build its market leading set of solutions. As well as working closely with NetDocuments, Tikit has taken strategic steps to help law firms boost their workflow mobility and business agility through partnerships with cloud-based CRM provider Introhive, marketing and data platform provider Legal Publish, and Microsoft.
Katherine Ainley, CEO of Tikit, says, "Our clients are clear that a fully integrated mobile working environment is critical to law firms' future success, with cloud-based solutions at the heart of that strategy for the vast majority. Tikit has, over the past two years, developed a clear strategy and invested heavily this both in the development of its own solutions and in its selection of strategic partners. Tikit's release of Carpe Diem in the cloud with its single, device-independent HTML5 interface, partnering with NetDocuments for cloud-based document management and recent partnerships with other cloud-first providers such as Introhive and Legal Publish all support our vision for the law firm of the future."
NetDocuments is at the core of this cloud-based strategy. Ainley adds, "We've completed and are part way through a number of successful NetDocuments implementations globally this year and both our clients and our implementation teams have been thrilled with the product, how it works and how simple it is to use and install. NetDocuments clients see high levels of user adoption, and NetDocuments' significant levels of investment behind their cloud-first strategy continue to impress us. The year ahead looks very exciting with additional integrations to be announced between http://www.Tikit.com and NetDocuments products."
Tikit is committed to providing the best service to clients and any existing clients on other Document Management Solutions can be assured they will see the same level of service they have come to expect from Tikit, through to the completion of their contract.
