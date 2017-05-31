News By Tag
Triumph Donnelly Studios VENDETTA VETTE America's Woman for Justice Character to WONDER WOMAN
VENDETTA VETTE America's Woman for Justice Character from Triumph Donnelly Studios Will Allow Men at The Screening of The Official Movie Trailer.
Triumph Donnelly Studios, Tucson:
Triumph Donnelly Studios VENDETTA VETTE America's Woman for Justice Character will allow Men at the first screening of their Official Movie Trailer as stated by the Company Executive Chairman DJ Donnelly.
Donnelly stated " Alamo Drafthouse made a worng commercial move to not allow Men at the screening of Marvel's WONDER WOMAN, this is a Female Character and Men like to see a Strong Female Sexy Characters Donnelly stated. " I will make sure at "any screening of VENDETTA VETTE in mid December " every screening will allow Men to see America's Woman for Justice Character VENDETTA VETTE for her first Mission in the Official Trailer, Donnelly stated." " Also Woman will meet VENDETTA VETTE which this character is in no way like WONDER WOMAN from Marvel, VENDETTA VETTE and her Teams combat WARRAT and her Teams via the fast and sexy Car Characters, Fashions, Gadgets and more", Donnelly stated. " I commend and compliment Zack Snyder & Deborah Snyder for their productions of WONDER WOMAN and my office has wished them much commercial success and at the box office, but next time make sure the screening allows Men as well, which is a very big market for Strong Female Characters like VENDETTA VETTE Donnelly Stated".
Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC
http://triumphgroupstudios.vpweb.com
http://vendettavette.vpweb.com
Jennifer Culver, Press Relations
Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC
mediamail@triumphgrpstudios.com
Jennifer Culver, Press Relations
Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC
***@triumphgrpstudios.com
