 
News By Tag
* Triumph Donnelly Studios
* Vendetta Vette
* Wonder Woman
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tucson
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31


Triumph Donnelly Studios VENDETTA VETTE America's Woman for Justice Character to WONDER WOMAN

VENDETTA VETTE America's Woman for Justice Character from Triumph Donnelly Studios Will Allow Men at The Screening of The Official Movie Trailer.
 
TUCSON, Ariz. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Triumph Donnelly Studios, Tucson:

Triumph Donnelly Studios VENDETTA VETTE America's Woman for Justice Character will allow Men at the first screening of their Official Movie Trailer as stated by the Company Executive Chairman DJ Donnelly.

Donnelly stated " Alamo Drafthouse made a worng commercial move to not allow Men at the screening of Marvel's WONDER WOMAN, this is a Female Character and Men like to see a Strong Female Sexy Characters Donnelly stated. " I will make sure at "any screening of VENDETTA VETTE in mid December " every screening will allow Men to see America's Woman for Justice Character VENDETTA VETTE for her first  Mission in the Official Trailer, Donnelly stated." " Also Woman will meet VENDETTA VETTE which this character is in no way like WONDER WOMAN from Marvel, VENDETTA VETTE and her Teams combat WARRAT and her Teams via the fast and sexy Car Characters, Fashions, Gadgets and more", Donnelly stated. " I commend and compliment Zack Snyder & Deborah Snyder for their productions of WONDER WOMAN and my office has wished them much commercial success and at the box office, but next time make sure the screening allows Men as well, which is a very big market for Strong Female Characters like VENDETTA VETTE Donnelly Stated".


End

Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC

http://triumphgroupstudios.vpweb.com

http://vendettavette.vpweb.com

(c) vendetta vette all rights reserved


Press Relations:

Jennifer Culver, Press Relations

Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC

mediamail@triumphgrpstudios.com

Contact
Jennifer Culver, Press Relations
Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC
***@triumphgrpstudios.com
End
Source:Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC
Email:***@triumphgrpstudios.com Email Verified
Tags:Triumph Donnelly Studios, Vendetta Vette, Wonder Woman
Industry:Movies
Location:Tucson - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Triumph Group Studios LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share