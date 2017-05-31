News By Tag
SLE Market worth is over $570 Million in 2017
The lead analyst of the report said:
"Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease as the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue. It affects the skin, joints, kidneys, brain, and other organs. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus is a chronic disease characterized with phases of worsening symptoms that alternate with periods of mild symptoms. Most people with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus lead a normal life with treatment. The term lupus used to identify a number of immune diseases that have homogenous clinical presentations and laboratory features, however Systemic Lupus Erythematosus is the most common type of lupus.
Currently, a lot of research activity is going on in the field of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. There are around 60 molecules in active pipeline development. Many new therapies and mechanism of action are being tested in the pre-clinical stages or early stages like BTK, JAK inhibitors and T-cell modulator etc.
The current growth in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market has also been fuelled by the therapies based on oral route of delivery. The diseases providing a greater benefit also commands a relatively higher price in the rare disease space.
The 152-page report contains 114 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market. Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the leading SLE submarkets, segmented by product, including forecasts for Atacicept, Benlysta, Anifrolumab, Lulizumab, Bisibimod, CellCept and Prograf. The SLE market is also segmented by Molecule Type, with forecasts for Small Molecules, Monoclonal Antibodies and Recombinant Proteins. The market is also segmented by pharmacological class, with forecasts for B-Cell Targeting Therapies, Interferon Receptor Antagonists, CD Antagonist Therapies and other Therapies for SLE.
The 152-pagereport offers market forecasts and analysis for 2 regional and 9 national markets. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 6 companies leading the SLE field in detail.
The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Market Forecast 2017-2027: Revenue Prospects by Product, Molecule Type (Small Molecules, mAbs, Recombinant Proteins), Pharmacological Class (B-Cell Targeting, Interferon Receptor Antagonists, CD Antagonists, Other) and Geography report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the SLE market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the systemic lupus erythematosus therapy industry.
