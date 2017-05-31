News By Tag
Global Aerial Imaging Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021) – New Report by Daedal Research
The report provides a regional analysis of the aerial imaging market, including the following regions: North America and Asia-Pacific.
The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.
Growth of the overall global aerial imaging market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
At present, the aerial imaging industry rivalry remains low. The market is fragmented with many small players offering a wide variety of services and coverage areas. Industry is likely to see a period of consolidation, with larger firms acquiring or pushing out unprofitable smaller businesses. Key players of the global aerial imaging market are Google, Inc., Fugro Worldwide, Nearmap Limited and NRC Group ASA, who are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.
Country Coverage
North America
Asia-Pacific
Company Coverage
Google, Inc. (Alphabet, Inc.)
Fugro Worldwide
NRC Group ASA
Nearmap Limited
Executive Summary
Aerial imaging refers to capturing and producing photographs or images of the ground (terrain, plains, plateaus, hills, mountains, etc.) from an elevated position. The camera is not supported by the ground-based structure.
There are numerous end-users of aerial imaging technology. These include, government, civil engineering, insurance, telecommunications, law enforcement, media, environment, among others. The aerial imaging technology has its own advantages and disadvantages.
The global aerial imaging market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2012-2016 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2017-2021 tremendously. The global aerial imaging market is expected to increase due to growth in number of theme parks, increase in the solar photovoltaic industry, growing construction industry, etc. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as, adverse weather conditions, presence of alternatives such as drones and satellite imagery and numerous rumours surrounding the privacy issues, etc.
List of Figures:
Figure 1: Application/
Figure 2: Advantages and Disadvantages of Aerial Imaging
Figure 3: Global Aerial Imaging Market by Value; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 4: Global Aerial Imaging Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 5: Global Aerial Imaging Market by Geography; 2014 (Percentage, %)
Figure 6: Global Aerial Imaging Market by End-User; 2016 & 2021 (Percentage, %)
Figure 7: Global Government Sector Aerial Imaging Market by Value 2012-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 8: Global Government Sector Aerial Imaging Market by Value 2017-2021 (US$ Million)
Figure 9: Global Commercial Sector Aerial Imaging Market by Value; 2012-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 10: Global Commercial Sector Aerial Imaging Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Million)
Figure 11: Global Civil Engineering Sector Aerial Imaging Market by Value; 2012-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 12: Global Civil Engineering Sector Aerial Imaging Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Million)
Figure 13: Global Military & Defence Sector Aerial Imaging Market by Value; 2012-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 14: Global Military & Defence Sector Aerial Imaging Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Million)
Figure 15: Global Forestry & Agriculture Sector Aerial Imaging Market by Value; 2012-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 16: Global Forestry & Agriculture Sector Aerial Imaging Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Million)
Figure 17: Global Energy Sector Aerial Imaging Market by Value; 2012-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 18: Global Energy Sector Aerial Imaging Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Million)
Figure 19: Global Insurance Sector Aerial Imaging Market by Value; 2012-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 20: Global Insurance Sector Aerial Imaging Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Million)
Figure 21: North America Aerial Imaging Market by Value; 2014-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 22: North America Aerial Imaging Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Million)
Figure 23: North America Aerial Imaging Market by Inter-Regional Share; 2023 (Percentage, %)
Figure 24: Asia Pacific Aerial Imaging Market by Value; 2014-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 25: Asia Pacific Aerial Imaging Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Million)
Figure 26: Asia Pacific Aerial Imaging Market by End-User; 2016 & 2021 (Percentage, %)
Figure 27: Global Theme Parks Market by Attendance; 2011-2020 (Million)
Figure 28: IT Spending in Global Construction Industry; 2013 & 2025 (US$ Billion)
Figure 29: Global Natural Disasters; 2010-2015 (Number of Natural Disasters)
Figure 30: Global Agricultural Land; 2010-2014 (Square Km)
Figure 31: Global Solar Photovoltaic Installation;
Figure 32: Global CMOS Image Sensor Market by Volume; 2013-2021 (Billion Units)
Figure 33: Global Deepwater Discoveries;
Figure 34: Global Forest Area; 2010-2015 (Percentage, %)
Figure 35: Alphabet Revenue; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 36: Alphabet Revenue by Segment; 2016 (Percentage, %)
Figure 37: Fugro Revenue; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 38: Fugro Revenue by Division; 2016 (Percentage, %)
Figure 39: NRC Revenue; 2012-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 40: Nearmap Revenue; 2012-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 41: Nearmap Revenue; 2016 (Percentage, %)
Table 1: Aerial Imaging and Other Alternatives:
Table 2: Global Aerial Imaging Market Players: A Financial Comparison
Table 3: Global Aerial Imaging Market Players by Technology; 2016
