Room Service Orders Will Now Be Delivered By Talking Robots
Meant to increase productivity and to give customers a better experience in Singapore, Cali café & Bar has come up with a robot, called "COBIE" that will deliver room orders with the help of a talking robot.
Altering the convenient ways of asking the waiter to deliver orders to hotel rooms and tables, Cali Café and Bar has found a compelling manner to deliver food. Cali Café and Bar with the help of Tech Metrics Solutions has introduced a robot that will deliver the food to the hotel rooms. It uses driverless technology and has sensors to prevent it from knocking into obstacles. It is also configured to deal with the infrastructure in the hotel. This robot can even ring up phones in the guest's rooms when it arrives.
Cali Café and Bar is aiming to close the gap in customer and robots when it comes to giving best customer services.
"I think it's a good experience and very happy to see using technology is really helpful, and with the manpower saving, you can add more resources to the places where you need more attention"
- Says Teo Ser Luck, Minister of State at the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Mayor of the North East District of Singapore.
He continued by stating: This has been very helpful and as a good example for café of a smaller size to consider. Technology must be easier to use, easy to integrate and also easy to implement then only it would be successful to reduce the burden from manpower.
The Cali Café & Bar management will be able to deploy multiple "Cobie" robots in multiple cafes, and assuring a wide range of customer faster, and on time service.
Management of Cali Café & Bar sees the innovation as particularly useful in dealing with manpower crunch. Along with that, it is extremely helpful for the staff to focus on core activities of cooking the food and managing other things.
This is certainly an exciting time for the entire team at Cali Café & Bar and the customer base in general. As the labor reduces more and more, the move to use technology for all tasks is definitely something everyone can smile about.
Cali-Cafe & Bar in Singapore-24Hours impresses with its calm, serene location and gorgeous alfresco dining space. The optimal spot for a corporate function or private event. Do not miss to meet Our COBIE, the first Robot serving food in Singapore. Visit us to taste for yourself what makes Cali-cafe & Bar 24Hours the talk of Singapore. Cali -Where Lifestyle Comes Together. http://cali.sg/
For more information, please visit www.cali.sg
Owner: Neelendra
Media Contact
Manish Dongre {PR Manager}
Genius Gears Software Solutions
+65 66849897
enquiries@cali.sg
Page Updated Last on: Jun 06, 2017