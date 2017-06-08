Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market poised to Rake US$49,893 Mn by 2022

AECU is an embedded system that monitors all the operations related to vehicle. It is a computer with internal pre-programmed and programmable computer chips, almost similar to a computer or laptop

Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) B

-- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market by Technology and Application:Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022, the global automotive electronic control unit (AECU) market is estimated to reach $49,893 million by 2022 from $32,054 million in 2015. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2015, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.AECU is a type of embedded system that is used to control electrical components in vehicles. The global AECU market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for automotive, developments related to manufacturing of low-cost ECUs, and rise in demand for advanced features in vehicles. The market growth is driven by rise in demand for electric & hybrid electric vehicles and need for advanced driver assistance features. However, increase in complexity of automotive ECU hampers the market growth.Power steering system was the dominant segment, accounting for 20.92% share of the total market in 2015, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Engine management system market is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of 7.5% in the near future.The passenger cars segment showed the highest growth rate in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, followed by the utility vehicle segment and commercial vehicle segment. The demand for advanced features in vehicles and development of low-cost ECUs are expected to propel the growth of the AECU market.Asia-Pacific is projected to show the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.63% from 2016 to 2022.Access Full Summary at:• In 2015, power steering system segment led the overall AECU market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.• Passenger car segment dominated the market in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%.• Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%.Key players that operate in the market are Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Lear Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. (Japan), Magneti Marelli Spa (Italy), and Pektron Group Limited (UK).