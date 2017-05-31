News By Tag
Company offers FAT Data Recovery Application to recover lost data from FAT partitioned hard drive
FAT Data Recovery Application provides facility to restore all deleted file and folders from FAT partitioned hard drive.
FAT Data Recovery Application provides facility to restore all lost files saved in different types of file formats which include JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPEG, AVI, WAV, BMP, DOC, PDF, PPT and other similar file extensions. FAT data restoration program facilitates user to preview all deleted data before final recovery of data. FAT data retrieval tool recovers all deleted data even if recycle bin is emptied by using Shift + Delete keys. Data retrieval tool for FAT facilitates user to work with all major hard disk brands including Maxtor, Sony, Toshiba, IBM, Western Digital, HP and many more.
Software features:
1. FAT data recovery program quickly recovers all accidentally deleted files from FAT partitioned hard drive.
2. FAT data restoration tool facilitates user to save all recovered files at user specified location on computer system.
3. Restore lost files from FAT16 and FAT32 file system partitioned hard disk drives.
4. FAT data restore program provides facility to recover all deleted compressed and encrypted files and folders from FAT partitioned hard drive.
5. FAT file retrieval software uses advance and standard search recovery algorithms to scan and recover lost data from FAT partitioned hard drive of all capacity.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.datarecoverydownloads.com
Email: support@datarecoverydownloads.com
Contact
DataRecoveryDownloads.com
***@datarecoverydownloads.com
