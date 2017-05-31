News By Tag
Filtronic announces that its E-band transceiver modules are proven for N x 10Gbps applications
Filtronic enables the seamless transition to 5G wireless backhaul, fronthaul and ultra-high capacity long range millimetre wave links
Mobile network operators will face an ever-increasing demand for backhaul capacity as networks evolve through the transition from 4G to 5G. E-band spectrum (71-76GHz and 81-86GHz) offers operators the ability to provide multi-gigabit backhaul to cell sites and wireless fronthaul solutions (e.g. C-RAN).
The pre-calibrated 'Orpheus' and 'Morpheus' E-band modules supplied by Filtronic offer high levels of integration with on board diplexers and simple drop-in interfaces to modems and antennas. The innovative architecture significantly reduces the development cost and time to market for operators and original equipment manufacturers wanting to deploy E-band point-to-point radios.
Working in close collaboration with Escape Communications, using Escape's ESM-20008 and ESM-5008 high capacity modems, Filtronic has now demonstrated that their class leading E-band transceiver modules can operate at 10Gbps in a 2GHz channel. This capability is being demonstrated at the Filtronic booth (833) at the International Microwave Symposium exhibition, 6 – 8 June 2017, held at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, US.
Orpheus is Filtronic's 3rd generation E-band transceiver module, currently shipping in volume. Morpheus, Filtronic's 4th generation product, introduces an innovative architecture ideally suited to rapid customisation, for applications where the most demanding performance requirements (e.g. highest transmit power and/or lowest receive noise figure) may be important. Both modules support multi-channel radio architectures, enabling N x 10Gbps solutions, appropriate for 5G applications.
In addition to the range of standard products, Filtronic has a platform of building blocks suitable for ultra-high capacity, long range millimetre wave links (e.g. Cerus, 2W E-band power amplifier module).
Dan Rhodes (Head of Programmes) dan.rhodes@filtronic.com
Mike Geen (Head ofEngineering)
About Filtronic Broadband
Filtronic Broadband is an established, state-of-the-
Supplying customised turnkey microwave solutions and providing a Contract Manufacturing Service. The product range includes transceiver modules, multi-chip transceiver packages in Surface Mount Technology (SMT), diplexers and filter products covering a wide frequency range from 4GHz to 110GHz.
Dan Rhodes (Head of Programmes)
Mike Geen (Head ofEngineering)
***@filtronic.com
