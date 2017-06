NFL Player Assists LUX Atlanta LC with Crowdfunding Campaign

NFL Player Darius Robinson

-- LUX Atlanta LC, Creator of the Celebrity-Hosted Event Series, and the LUX Elites: Top Ten Professionals to Watch, announces the launch of their Crowdfunding Campaign on Indiegogo.com. This Campaign is the first step in their bid to expand, and it is aided by Philanthropist and NFL Player Darius Robinson."I've worked with a number of Professional Athletes, but none stand out like Darius. Not only is he an NFL Player, he is also a Successful Entrepreneur. He's Humble, Supportive, and Inspirational. When I asked for his help, he said Yes without any hesitation,"commented D Bryant, CEO of LUX Atlanta.LUX Atlanta's Crowdfunding Campaign launched on Monday, June 5on Indiegogo.com and will run for sixty days. This Campaign will be the start of their Expansion Process. Campaign Contributions of $50.00 or more, come with a 'Thank You' Perk.LUX Atlanta LC, a Startup Company, is the Creator of the Celebrity-Hosted Event Series, a line of Fancy Events, hosted by Atlanta-based Celebrities and Professional Athletes. LUX Atlanta is also the creator of the LUX Elites: Top 10 Professionals to Watch. LUX Atlanta will soon offer its first Feature Product, a Limited-Edition Branded Smartwatch.If you would like to support their Campaign, please visit: https://igg.me/ at/luxatlanta/ x/16651353