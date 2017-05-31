 
News By Tag
* Nfl
* Startup
* Atlanta
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31

NFL Player Assists LUX Atlanta LC with Crowdfunding Campaign

 
 
NFL Player Darius Robinson
NFL Player Darius Robinson
ATLANTA - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- LUX Atlanta LC, Creator of the Celebrity-Hosted Event Series, and the LUX Elites: Top Ten Professionals to Watch, announces the launch of their Crowdfunding Campaign on Indiegogo.com. This Campaign is the first step in their bid to expand, and it is aided by Philanthropist and NFL Player Darius Robinson.

"I've worked with a number of Professional Athletes, but none stand out like Darius. Not only is he an NFL Player, he is also a Successful Entrepreneur. He's Humble, Supportive, and Inspirational. When I asked for his help, he said Yes without any hesitation," commented D Bryant, CEO of LUX Atlanta.

LUX Atlanta's Crowdfunding Campaign launched on Monday, June 5th on Indiegogo.com and will run for sixty days. This Campaign will be the start of their Expansion Process. Campaign Contributions of $50.00 or more, come with a 'Thank You' Perk.


About LUX Atlanta: LUX Atlanta LC, a Startup Company, is the Creator of the Celebrity-Hosted Event Series, a line of Fancy Events, hosted by Atlanta-based Celebrities and Professional Athletes. LUX Atlanta is also the creator of the LUX Elites: Top 10 Professionals to Watch. LUX Atlanta will soon offer its first Feature Product, a Limited-Edition Branded Smartwatch.

If you would like to support their Campaign, please visit: https://igg.me/at/luxatlanta/x/16651353

Media Contact
Press Office
LUX Atlanta LC
678-660-8626
***@lux-atlanta.com
End
Source:LUX Atlanta LC
Email:***@lux-atlanta.com Email Verified
Tags:Nfl, Startup, Atlanta
Industry:Business
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share