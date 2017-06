Leading Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference, Now Open for Registration

Registration Now Open for Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2017

SMi Group is pleased to announce that registration is open for the 18th annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, taking place in Madrid, Spain on the 28th and 29th November 2017.This year's highly anticipated event returns to further explore national approaches to. With nation's increasingly pooling airlift and air-to-air refuelling assets together to ensure a viable capability remains during times of peace and war, a key focus of 2017 will be the importance of1.in Europe, now in its 18th year!2. Hear about crucial programme developments from senior military representatives from the UK, USA, France, Netherlands and more3. Learn how newly introduced platforms including the C-27J, A400M and A330 MRTT are enhancing the airlift capabilities of air transport fleets across Europe4. Discuss how airlift operations from cargo and troop delivery to humanitarian response are changing in the face of technological advancements5. Discuss how militaries are ensuring airlift and AAR readiness for rapid response requirements1. Supporting American and Allied Forces through Heavy AirliftMajor General Thomas Sharpy, Vice Commander, Air Mobility Command,2. Successful Airlift Operations for French Military Deployments and PerspectivesBrigadier General Laurent Marboeuf, Air Mobility Brigade Commander, Air Forces Command,3. Supporting American and Allied Air Transportation Forces through AAR SupportColonel Thomas Salmi, Commander of the 100th AAR Wing Operations Group,4. European Tactical Airlift Centre: A Cooperative Step ForwardColonel Jose Romero, ETAC Commander, European5. Enhancing Air Mobility Force Capacity for More Effective Rapid ResponseGroup Captain Martin Cunningham, Chief of Staff – Air Mobility Force,Plus, there will also be fantastic opportunities to meet new and old contacts, at two eveningheld byandas well as a post-conferenceAirbus and Boeing (Gold Sponsors).Antonov, Glasgow Prestwick Airport, JBT, Jetex, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Skytech, TLD Group, Viasat Inc., and Volga-Dnepr Group.A special rate of £699 is available to government and acting military personnel. With this biggest early bird discount, still available;Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling ConferenceMadrid, Spain28-29November 2017