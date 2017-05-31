News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Free One Month Data Analytics Consultation Program By CanopusInfosystems
Canopus Infosystems conducts one month free data analytics consultation program for their customers.
Canopus Infosystems, an Indian company is one of the leading names in the mobile application and web development industry. They aim to create well-designed, interactive and dominant applications for businesses of any size globally. They are masters in providing data analytics consultation, and gives the best marketing technique to grow businesses form last more than six years.
The company is organizing a free one month data analytics consultation program, in which they tend to offer various services, such as:
• Develop advanced analytics strategies that help clients to derive competitive advantages for their data assets and analytic capabilities.
• Deploy advanced analytics for decision support, which will help clients to improve operational effectiveness and efficiency through innovative uses of data and analytics.
• They help clients build the advanced analytics organization and capabilities required to execute strategies and deploy decision support applications.
• They support organizations and capability building with their unique approaches to change management called result delivery.
To enhance their services the company will provide a consultant, who will look after your project regularly. Mr. Mustafa Murabbi, director of Canopus says "Our capabilities can be widely judged as being able to all types of data, numeric or text, structured or unstructured, big or small." He added that they have a highly capable team of data scientists who are well versed in the principles of statistics as well as expert programmer in R.
Canopus Infosystems is a specialist in providing services in the emerging technologies and focused on (Social, Mobility, Analytics, Cloud) stack. To know more about their services and extensive work they did globally visit their website http://canopusinfosystems.com/
About the Company:
Canopus Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. is an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company that specializes in providing outsourced web & mobile development and testing services to clients worldwide. Canopus Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. provides cross platform for mobile development, web development and also provides end to end cloud solution.
Contact
Canopus Infosystems Pvt. Ltd.
Mustafa Murabbi
+91 731-2551963
***@canopusinfosystems.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse