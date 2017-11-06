 
Industry News





10% Price Melt Observed in the Industrial Tapes Costs at Packaging Supplies By Mail

An Exciting Opportunity to Save Flat 10% on All Online Orders of Industrial Tapes Including Packing Tapes, Duct Tapes, Masking Tapes, Poly Bag Sealer Tapes, Carton Sealing Tapes, and Gummed Tapes
 
 
SOLON, Ohio - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Seal the Deal now by purchasing bulk quantities of industrial tapes. The Packaging Supplies By Mail have announced an attractive 10% off on the pricing of all the premier industrial tapes as well as commonly used tapes for domestic purposes. "The industrial tapes are among our most selling products and we extend our gratitude towards our loyal customers by offering discounts all-round the year. Our customers are very happy with the uncompromising quality of our tapes as they outperform the tasks they are put forward to. And we believe that trade business works great when the seller and buyer both are happy. So our discount offers flourish our relationship with the clients and establish a stronger bond of trust between us. We embrace customer relations and care for the community," stated Justin Billman, Spokesperson at Packaging Supplies By Mail.

Industrial Tapes are must-haves in any corporate or domestic set-ups as they are required to seal openings or secure objects so as to prevent any loss or damage to the products. Different types of tapes serve different purposes. While Masking Tapes are a perfect choice for painting projects, Duct Tapes can be put to creative uses like wrapping around a broken piece or gift wrapping. Our Gummed Tape variety is temperature-resistant and can bear the stress caused by rough handling by the third-party courier services. Likewise, we have Flatback Tapes, Colored Carton Sealing Tapes, Filament Tapes, Aisle Marking Tapes, Aluminum Foil Tapes, and Rubber Tapes that are useful in commercial as well as residential tasks. While placing your order with us, please enter the code "10TAPE" to save 10% on your overall billing for Industrial Tapes.

The 10% discount offer is valid through 6/11/2017. So, there is not much time to waste! We supply wholesale tapes at reasonable prices. Grab the super savings offer on the Packaging Supplies By Mail website and stock your stores with the most essential packaging material – the Industrial Tapes. Use code "10TAPE" during check out to avail the discount offer.

Visit - https://www.packagingsuppliesbymail.com/tape

Contact
1-800-456-2467
***@packagingsuppliesbymail.com
