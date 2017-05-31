Jupiter Transit will it be an opulent or compromised time of life!

Will the transit of Jupiter prove to deliver a promising time for you or will it toss your life again like the other karmic planets? Explore the impact of this planet of optimism in your life!

-- The transit of 9 Vedic planets is continuous on the celestial body. Whether, it is a fast moving planet or a slow moving one, the effect of these planets fall directly upon the events and lives of people. Since each one of us belongs to a moon sign, subsequently the transit into these moon signs is calculated and predicts a future that varies with each one of them.The fast moving planet might not lay a drastic impact on life but the big and slow moving ones do! For some, it can prove to be an opulent transit but unfortunately for some, it can be a strict karmic teacher!This year in 2017 three slow moving planets are in transit! Saturn has already transited in January into moon sing Sagittarius, Whereas Rahu & Ketu are to transit in August into moon sign Cancer and Capricorn and finally the planet of prosperity Jupiter, is going to transit in September!Planet Jupiter will transit into moon sign Libra on 12th September 2017! Jupiter as a Vedic planet portrays opulence, prosperity, wealth, and even education. Even though Jupiter is known as the most positive transiting planet, but for some moon sign it can bring in uncomfortable time! Jupiter takes 12 years to complete its journey around all the 12 signs which means it stays for a year in each moon sign!Presently, Planet Jupiter is in moon sign Virgo and is impacting lives of people in aspects like career, finance, relationships, family, and health. Your birth chart is the best way to explore how and which houses of life this transit is affecting and what the future transit would unfurl for you.Termed as a greater fortune Guru (Jupiter) is the master of success, abundance, and benevolence. Just like Jupiter rules moon sign Cancer it also rules the house of luck and fortune amongst the 12 different houses of life.With karmic planets already in transit and tossing lives of people in an unpredictable way, the transit of Jupiter would thankfully bring some good news for most of you.Explore this positive transit of the guru planet with Cyber Astro and also know what all news it brings with itself for you.If you are inquisitive to know all about your lives past, present and future then visit- www.cyberastro.com!Your one stop astrology guide Cyber Astro!Seek remedies and accurate guidance through Jupiter transit report 2017 and also other astrology reports like Romance Report, career report, finance report, health report and others, to enhance your life and take control of it!Now you know where to go in order to know all about Jupiter Transit 2017.Chief Operating Officer/Chief AstrologerDr. J.N. PandeyEmail: jnarayan@cyberastro.comContact: +91-124-4822222 Ext – 171Director/Chief Executive OfficerSatrajit MajumdarEmail: satrajitm@cyberastro.comContact: +91-124-4822222 Ext – 425Cyber Astro Ltd.,Cyber House,B-35,Sector 32, INSTITUTIONAL,Gurgaon-122001HaryanaIndia