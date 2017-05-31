NDMC honours The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel with award on World Environment Day

East Delhi's premium business and luxury hotel, The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi celebrated World Environment Day on June 5th 2017.

Media Contact

Ishita Roychaudhury

+91-9971036862

***@scrollmantra.com Ishita Roychaudhury+91-9971036862

End

-- NEW DELHI, JUNE 5TH 2017: East Delhi's premium business and luxury hotel, The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi celebrated World Environment Day on June 5th 2017. The hotel was awarded the title of 'The Best Hotel in Waste Segregation' in East Delhi by the NDMC on World Environment Day. The award was presented by the Union Minister of Urban Development Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu. The General Manager of The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Jaideep Anand, was present at the award's ceremony and accepted the award on behalf of the hotel.The hotel commemorated the day with fun and flair, stressing on the importance of enjoying our beautiful surroundings while also doing our bit to cultivate awareness and working towards securing a cleaner and happier environment.The hotel planned and executed a day-long celebration which included planting of saplings in the East Delhi area and cleaning the Surajmal Park. The hotel is focussed on the contribution it makes to the society and is, therefore, involved in the cleaning of the park periodically. The cleaning project was followed by a painting competition themed 'Little Hands, Big Gestures' for the children of Saksham Kids an NGO. The objective behind the painting competition was to enlighten under-privileged children the importance they hold in the gesture of safeguarding and nurturing our environment. The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel also organised an enjoyable lunch for the children.Mr Jaideep Anand, General Manager at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, said, "We at The Leela, always look forward to do our part for the environment and what better way of expressing our devotion and commitment than World Environment Day. It is the right time to take a firm stance in preserving the nature and continue in contributing towards making our country a better place. We at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel are inspired by initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan started by our Honourable Prime Minister. We believe that each one of us, as responsible citizens, should incorporate a few changes in our daily lives in order to make these initiatives a success. The painting competition for the children of Saksham and the cleaning of Surajmal Park, with the plantation of the saplings is our contribution towards the growth and welfare of the society."The heads of all departments along with the hotel staff worked together to make the initiative a grand success. Along with this, The New Delhi Municipal Council launched the Segregation of Waste at Source Management for National Capital Region. The award ceremony took place on 5th June at Talkatora Stadium and The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel received the award for the Best Hotel in Waste Segregation in East Delhi by Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Ho'ble Union Minister of Urban development, Information & Broadcasting, Housing and Urban Poverty Allevation.About The Leela Ambience Convention HotelThe Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi (formerly known as Kempinski Ambience Hotel Delhi), is strategically located near the historic Old Delhi as well as the central business districts of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida. The hotel is a landmark for both business and leisure travellers in the city.The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi offers 480 rooms and suites; 70,000 square feet of multi-purpose meeting and banqueting space, including a pillar-less ballroom a with pre function area in excess of 30,000 square feet. One of the largest in a luxury hotel in India, the ballroom can accommodate more than 6000 guests in a cocktail format and 2500 in theatre-style. The Ballroom can be dividedinto 5 smaller rooms with flexible seating and adjacent to the Ballroom are 4 VIP guest rooms which are used as break away areas. The hotel also offers a second ballroom with an area of 3500 square feet and an exclusive 1100 square feet outdoor patio, 2 exclusive boardrooms and 3 meeting rooms