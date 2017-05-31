News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Meet All Your Printing Needs with Label Ales
The company offers a number of services to their clients. They do extensive experiments to select the correct ribbons for various label types, like Matt, Dairy Film Semi-Gloss, Polyprop, and different varnished labels. In case of in-house overprinting (especially in food, wine and manufacturing industries), they offer their services in an extremely cost-effective way. For smaller printing runs, they offer printer rental services. Thermal label barcode printer offered by the company is available with thermal transform technology and direct thermal technology. Because of the advanced technology, hi-speed printing (approx 4 inches per second) is possible. The company prints information on blank labels that can be supplied by themselves or by their customers.
A few reasons that may interest you to choose Label Ales:
Label Ales is considered as a matchmaker of sorts. The experts help customers to select the right labels for your products. By understanding the printing requirements of their customers, the company offers their custom made printing services.
· Offers a cost-effective price:
Since they offer their printing solution at a cost-effective price, the company saves a lot of money by hiring or buying printing solutions from Label Ales.
· Customer service:
The expert customer service executive at Label Ales is always there to help their customers and service the printer if any problem occurs to the printing equipment.
· Different printing products are offered:
Some of their unique products on offer are: Citizen CLP8 301, Citizen CLP-621, EZ-1105/EZ-2000 Plus Series, Near Edge Ribbons, Citizen CL-S700, Citizen- CT S310, EZ 6000 Plus series, Wax, Wax Resin, Thermal Transfer ribbons and many more.
To know more about the company and their printing services and products, please visit their website at: http://www.labelales.co.za/
About Label Ales:
Label Ales is a leading printing solution that offers all types of printers and printing equipment. With the help of Label Ales, it has become more economical to do in-house overprinting especially for the food, wine and manufacturing industries. Their years of experience and technological advancements help them to remain a leader in printing technology.
Media Contact
0215565736
sales@labelales.co.za
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse