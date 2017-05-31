 
June 2017
India's First Online Dairy Ties Up With Epigamia Yogurt Line

Buying Greek Yogurt online is an easy task now. It can happen just through a click and you can get the best prices.What more? You can also order the product in bulk. Just call 8007444470 or visit www.awesomedairy.com
 
 
MUMBAI, India - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Mumbai…...Awesome Dairy, India's first online dairy has tied up with the greek yogurt provider- Epigamia, to start online delivery of the product. The online dairy has already tied up with reputed brands like Amul, Mahanand, Gowardhan, Nutoras, etc.

There already are many online marketplaces and local shops or supermarkets which provide this product but what makes this particular dairy stand out is the variety, not only in the flavours but also in quantity. They provide various flavours like mango, blueberry, honey banana, mulberry, strawberry and the natural flavoured yogurt. The online platform has provided two options of quantity of either 1 piece or 12 pieces for different requirements.

Epigamia is one of the first Greek yogurt entrant in the Indian dairy markets.

The dairy industry is very competitive. There are various players, but the least of them provide online platform to the consumer.

Coming up with online delivery for such perishable products was first initiated by Awesome Dairy. The online platform also expects to open up franchise stores in different areas and also tying up with newer brands soon.

About Awesome dairy

Founded in 2015 by Mr Amol Ghodke and Mrs Smruti Palwe Ghodke, AweSomeDairy is India's first online website dedicated to dairy products. The list of products it provides to its customers is dahi, milk, cheese, butter, shrikhand, milk sweets like rasgulla and basundi and mithai mate, cream, flavoured milk, paneer, lassi, ghee. In addition to all the brands it provides, it also offers Tropicana juices on its website.

Learn more and view the entire milk stock of AweSomeDairy at www.awesomedairy.com

Contact Details

Name- Amol Ghodke

Contact Number-080074 44470

Email Address:info@awesomedairy.com

Address: Shop No.8C, Sant Mukta CHS, Goregaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063

(Product - http://awesomedairy.com/product-category/dahi/yoghurt)

Contact
Sunny - 8898708951
8007444470
***@awesomedairy.com
Source:Awesome Dairy
Email:***@awesomedairy.com Email Verified
