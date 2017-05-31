Celenic Earth Horror and General Fiction Anthology Paperbacks now available in South Africa

And Jay Girgis publishes his debut historical action novel, "The Berberian!"

-- Both the first Celenic Earth Anthologies are finally available for local printing and distribution here in South Africa. That means that those who live here by us in this glorious country no longer have to pay for huge shipping fees or wait so long for delivery!We've been working with Groep 7 Drukkers since we first established Celenic Earth Publications in 2016, and even before then actually, and it has been a great business relationship. We look forward to a long future together and hope to be able to extend our reach through the rest of Africa one day.The CEA Through the Dark Horror #1 and CEA Writers without Boundaries #1 pages have been updated with the new distribution levels. You can visit our website for more information on the availability. https://celenicearthpublications.wordpress.com/Celenic Earth Publications is is also happy to announce that one of our newest authors, Jay Girgis, has just released his debut Novelette, 'The Berberian'. It is an action adventure story with tones of historical religious context as the Arabs invade christian lands:"Welcome to 698 A.D. It is time of unrest, with the Arabs taking Christian lands and the Berber Christians being taken into slavery in Carthage, North West Africa. Itri is a young boy when he is enslaved with his parents and enforced into the Arab religion and culture. After being physically emasculated, he meets his master's daughter and agrees to run away with her. They are hunted down until they meet Christians like themselves who are standing up against the Arab invasions.Years pass as the conflict rises and Itri learns to fight, but the tense love between him and Laila grows stronger. They forge strong relationships with fellow fighters, as Itri learns that his brother is in the Arab army. It is not just a contest of blood ties, but also religious beliefs and difference in cultures. With Itri refusing to take any life, can he hold to his principles as he faces his own family while holding back the oncoming Arabic hordes?"The book is only available in ebook format due to its length. We are also proud to announce that one of Jay's short stories will be a Celenic Earth Anthology exclusive to be featured in one of our anthologies soon.Visit our website for further announcements on authors, publications and anthologies!