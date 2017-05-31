News By Tag
Hydrophobic Coatings Market - Global Industry, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 20
Hydrophobic Coatings Market report categorizes global market by material, Fabrication Method, and end use industries - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2016–2024
Increasing demand for hydrophobic coatings is mainly attributed to its excellent physical attributes such as abrasion, corrosion and water resistance, stability against inorganic, and organic pollutants, bio-fouling, and ability of self-cleanliness. Hydrophobic coatings are easy to apply to any kind of substrate, which helps in increasing their adoption rate over alternative coatings in various applications such as automotive, marine, building & construction, aerospace, and others.
The increasing emphasis on infrastructural development along with changing consumer lifestyles and rising standard of living in developing economies such as India, is expected to leave a positive impact on the automotive and construction industry growth. Hence, the demand for the hydrophobic coatings application in these industries is expected to increase thereby, fuelling the growth of the global hydrophobic coatings market during the forecast period (2016–2024)
Hydrophobic Coatings Market: Market Taxonomy
By Material
· Polysiloxanes
· Fluoro Alkyl silanes
· Fluoropolymers
· Others
By Fabrication Method
· Chemical Vapor Deposition
· Phase Separation
· Sol Gel Process
· Electrospinning
· Etching
By End User Industry
· Aerospace
· Automotive
· Construction
· Medical
· Optical
· Others
Hydrophobic Coatings Market Outlook - Asia Pacific is expected to highlight potential market opportunity for the key players
The geographical coverage for global hydrophobic coatings market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Asia-Pacific accounted for the maximum share in the global market in 2015 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to rampant growth of various end user industries such as building & construction and automotive in the region, backed by supportive government initiatives such as tax rebates part of the Make in India campaign by the Indian government. The automotive sector witnessed FDI in the tune of US$ 15.79 billion during 2000–2016, with the country projected to be the largest producer of automotive by 2020. This argues favourably for growth of the hydrophobic coatings market in the region. Furthermore, booming medical industry in India and China and increasing production of medicals tools and related equipment, which is also expected to drive growth of the hydrophobic coatings industry in APAC. North America and Europe accounted for over 50% of the total market share owing to the high production volumes of end-user segments including automotive, aerospace, and medical devices.
The major players operating in global hydrophobic coatings market include Nanex Company, 3M, BASF SE, Abrisa Technologies, Aculon, NEI Corporation, P2I, DuPont, DryWired, Accucoat Inc., Nanex Company, and Oerlikon Metco Inc.
In April 2016, NEI Corporation launched an anti-fog durable coating commonly known as NANOMYTE SAF-100. Its attributes include oil, scratch and corrosion resistance. This product launch aided the company to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its market position. Aculon Inc. has announced new multi-surface repellence treatment by utilizing hydrophobic coatings. These novel products are further projected to fuel adoption of hydrophobic coatings for various new applications.
