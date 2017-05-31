Hydrophobic Coatings Market - Global Industry, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 20

Hydrophobic Coatings Market report categorizes global market by material, Fabrication Method, and end use industries - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2016–2024

-- Hydrophobic coatings are thin sheets of waterproof constituents on substrates. These are also known as water-repellent coatings, owing to their ability to resist water. Hydrophobic coatings find wide applications across various sectors such as building and construction, aerospace, automotive, and medical. Among all end users, the automotive sector and building and construction sector, respectively account for maximum share of global hydrophobic coatings market.Increasing demand for hydrophobic coatings is mainly attributed to its excellent physical attributes such as abrasion, corrosion and water resistance, stability against inorganic, and organic pollutants, bio-fouling, and ability of self-cleanliness. Hydrophobic coatings are easy to apply to any kind of substrate, which helps in increasing their adoption rate over alternative coatings in various applications such as automotive, marine, building & construction, aerospace, and others.The increasing emphasis on infrastructural development along with changing consumer lifestyles and rising standard of living in developing economies such as India, is expected to leave a positive impact on the automotive and construction industry growth. Hence, the demand for the hydrophobic coatings application in these industries is expected to increase thereby, fuelling the growth of the global hydrophobic coatings market during the forecast period (2016–2024). Hydrophobic coatings offer great water resistance for glass components during heavy rains and hence, they are likely to gain an increasing traction for application in car displays and windows thereby, boosting growth of the global hydrophobic coatings market. Medical devices used in vascular, endovascular and neurological procedures usually have a hydrophobic coating applied, so as to reduce friction between the device and blood vessels. Increasing number of surgeries worldwide, supported by growing production of medical devices, is further augmenting growth of the market.Hydrophobic Coatings Market: Market TaxonomyBy Material· Polysiloxanes· Fluoro Alkyl silanes· Fluoropolymers· OthersBy Fabrication Method· Chemical Vapor Deposition· Phase Separation· Sol Gel Process· Electrospinning· EtchingBy End User Industry· Aerospace· Automotive· Construction· Medical· Optical· OthersHydrophobic Coatings Market Outlook - Asia Pacific is expected to highlight potential market opportunity for the key playersThe geographical coverage for global hydrophobic coatings market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Asia-Pacific accounted for the maximum share in the global market in 2015 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to rampant growth of various end user industries such as building & construction and automotive in the region, backed by supportive government initiatives such as tax rebates part of the Make in India campaign by the Indian government. The automotive sector witnessed FDI in the tune of US$ 15.79 billion during 2000–2016, with the country projected to be the largest producer of automotive by 2020. This argues favourably for growth of the hydrophobic coatings market in the region. Furthermore, booming medical industry in India and China and increasing production of medicals tools and related equipment, which is also expected to drive growth of the hydrophobic coatings industry in APAC. North America and Europe accounted for over 50% of the total market share owing to the high production volumes of end-user segments including automotive, aerospace, and medical devices.The major players operating in global hydrophobic coatings market include Nanex Company, 3M, BASF SE, Abrisa Technologies, Aculon, NEI Corporation, P2I, DuPont, DryWired, Accucoat Inc., Nanex Company, and Oerlikon Metco Inc.In April 2016, NEI Corporation launched an anti-fog durable coating commonly known as NANOMYTE SAF-100. Its attributes include oil, scratch and corrosion resistance. This product launch aided the company to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its market position. Aculon Inc. has announced new multi-surface repellence treatment by utilizing hydrophobic coatings. These novel products are further projected to fuel adoption of hydrophobic coatings for various new applications.Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.