IST Enables Organizations to Offer Connected Customer Experience with Launch of New Cloud Platform

Vernon Saldanha

--Continuing to build on their 15-year legacy of enabling enterprises in the Middle East to deploy customer-centric contact centers that deliver improved customer outcomes, IST, the customer experience technology specialists, today announced the launch of IST OmniCloud, a cloud-based digital customer experience platform, and IST Sentiment Analysis. Available as independent solutions or as an integrated platform, IST OmniCloud and IST Sentiment Analysis allow enterprises to build a comprehensively integrated customer experience across web, email and social channels and gain actionable customer intelligence that will enable them to reduce costs, acquire more customers, expand business in to new markets and improve customer retention.Commenting on the decision to launch these new platforms, Sherif Fahmy, Marketing Manager at IST said, "The Digital Customer Journey is now more important than ever—people expect to have digital frictionless interactions, whether it is with their family and friends or with their bank and telco. The voice channel in contact centers has become a commodity and in our view, for enterprises in the region looking to gain a competitive advantage, offering their customers a seamlessly connected customer experience across all digital channels is the differentiating factor. According to data from a survey we conducted in May 2017, only 35% of organizations in the Middle East currently follow such a customer service strategy, though we expect to see this number grow significantly as over 40% of respondents confirmed that they will be making an investment in digital contact center solutions over the next 12 months."IST OmniCloud, powered by Genesys, is a cloud-based digital customer experience platform, that empowers organizations with pro-active connected Social, Web and Email Engagement. It connects an organization's digital channels together in ONE Agent Desktop, using ONE reporting engine, with ONE unified view of the customer interactions and utilizing ONE routing engine to allow powerful, effective management of all digital customer interactions.IST's Sentiment Analysis solution offers businesses the chance to listen in on their customers' conversations, in English and Arabic, across popular social media platforms. With an accuracy of over 80%, compared to the industry average of about 40-50%, it can automatically decipher whether customers' comments are positive, negative or neutral. The solution can also determine possible sales opportunities by flagging comments that contain questions. This actionable intelligence feature is an industry-first and allows call centers to better manage and direct their customer calls to the appropriate agents based on the sentiment and topics those customers expressed on social media. ​"For over 15 years, IST has partnered with leading technology providers like Genesys, Cisco, Verint and Entersekt and heavily invested in R&D to provide enterprises in the region bespoke solutions for contact centers, digital banking, text to speech, voice biometrics, smart e-branches and back office. We believe that the launch of IST OmniCloud and IST Sentiment Analysis with several industry-first features, is a game changer and will afford enterprises the opportunity to digitize the customer journey, provide a connected customer experience, positively affect customer outcomes, and ultimately grow their business," concluded Sherif.For more information on IST OmniCloud and IST Sentiment Analysis, please visit cloud.istnetworks.com